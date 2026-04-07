Northern California Avalanche: 6 Skiers Rescued, 10 Missing (2026)

Imagine being trapped in the freezing wilderness, surrounded by towering mountains and the constant threat of more avalanches. This is the terrifying reality for six skiers still alive but stranded in Northern California’s rugged backcountry, while 10 others remain missing. But here’s where it gets even more harrowing: rescue crews are battling blizzard conditions, knowing that every moment counts—yet the risk of triggering another avalanche looms large. And this is the part most people miss: the area has a dark history tied to survival against all odds, dating back to the infamous Donner Party.

The ordeal began Tuesday morning when a 911 call reported an avalanche near Frog Lake in the Castle Peak area, northwest of Lake Tahoe. A powerful winter storm had been ravaging the region, dumping heavy snow and unleashing gale-force winds—conditions that turned the backcountry into a treacherous trap. Rescue teams, equipped with skis, snowcats, and snowmobiles, raced against time to reach the stranded skiers, who were on the final day of a three-day backcountry adventure led by Blackbird Mountain Guides. The group, consisting of 12 clients and four guides, had spent two nights in mountain huts, navigating up to 4 miles of unforgiving terrain while carrying all their supplies.

But here’s the controversial part: despite the avalanche warning issued by the Sierra Avalanche Center, the group ventured into the backcountry. Was this a calculated risk gone wrong, or a tragic oversight? Brandon Schwartz, lead avalanche forecaster, warned that the storm had created ‘particularly dangerous’ conditions, with rapidly accumulating snow piling onto fragile layers and strong winds exacerbating the risk. Yet, backcountry skiing’s allure—the promise of untouched wilderness—often overshadows these dangers.

The skiers, thankfully, were equipped with emergency beacons, which allowed them to communicate with rescuers. They’ve fashioned a makeshift shelter with a tarp, doing everything they can to survive. Nevada County Sheriff Capt. Russell Greene described the rescue as ‘a slow, tedious process,’ emphasizing the need to proceed cautiously to avoid further avalanches. Meanwhile, the storm continues to wreak havoc across California, closing ski resorts, halting traffic on major highways, and dumping up to 8 feet of snow in some areas.

Castle Peak, a popular backcountry destination, stands at 9,110 feet and is part of the Donner Summit area—a name that evokes grim memories. In 1846, the Donner Party, a group of pioneers, became trapped here during a harsh winter, resorting to desperate measures to survive. History’s shadow looms over this rescue effort, a stark reminder of nature’s unforgiving power.

Here’s a thought-provoking question: With backcountry skiing’s growing popularity, should stricter regulations be in place to prevent such incidents? Or is it up to individuals to assess risks and prepare adequately? Share your thoughts in the comments—this debate is far from over. Meanwhile, as rescuers continue their perilous mission, one thing is clear: the line between adventure and danger in the backcountry is razor-thin, and nature always has the final say.