Northampton Saints vs Scarlets: Live Match Updates & Highlights (2026)

Northampton Saints vs Scarlets: A Crucial Clash for Champions Cup Qualification

The Scarlets are gearing up for a pivotal match against the Northampton Saints in the Investec Champions Cup. With a win, they can secure their place in the knockout stages, but it won't be an easy feat.

The Welsh side has been through a whirlwind week, appointing Nigel Davies, the former Wales coach, as their interim director of rugby. Davies takes the reins until the end of the season, overseeing the entire rugby operation while Dwayne Peel remains as head coach.

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The pressure is on for the Scarlets, who face a formidable challenge at Franklin's Gardens. After the Bulls' victory over Pau on Friday, a Scarlets win could secure their spot in the second-tier Challenge Cup's knockout stages. However, a bonus-point victory would propel them into the Champions Cup's round of 16.

Despite their determination, the Scarlets are considered underdogs against a Northampton side eager to rebound from a recent defeat in Bordeaux. The return of Wales outside-half Sam Costelow, who's recovered from an Achilles injury, and the reintegration of Joe Hawkins into the inside center position, paired with Eddie James, provide a boost for the team.

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Additionally, second-row Max Douglas returns from a short ban, having received a red card against the Dragons on New Year's Day. The Northampton Saints' lineup features players like Ramm, Todaro, and Belleau, among others.

The match details are as follows:
- Kick-off Time: 3:15 PM
- TV Channel: Premier Sports 1
- Referee: Kevin Bralley (France)
- Assistants: Vincent Blasco Baque and Flavien Hourquet (France)
- TMO: Julien Castaignede (France)

Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage, including pre-match analysis, live score updates, key moments, and post-game reactions, all in one place.

Northampton Saints vs Scarlets: Live Match Updates & Highlights (2026)

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