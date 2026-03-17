Northampton Saints' Key Players Withdraw Ahead of Champions Cup Clash with Bordeaux (2026)

Breaking News: Northampton Saints Face Setback Before Crucial Champions Cup Clash! Just hours before their highly anticipated Investec Champions Cup showdown against the reigning champions, Union Bordeaux-Bégles, Northampton Saints have been dealt a significant blow. They'll be without two key players.

Phil Dowson's squad will have to adjust without the presence of Fin Smith, a British & Irish Lion and England star, and winger James Ramm for this rematch of last year's final at Stade Jacques Chaban-Delmas.

A club statement confirmed the unfortunate news, stating that both Smith and Ramm have been withdrawn due to injuries. This late change will undoubtedly impact the team's strategy and dynamics.

Here's the shift: Anthony Belleau will step in to replace Smith at fly-half, wearing the number 10 jersey. Meanwhile, Toby Thame will take Ramm's place on the bench, sporting the number 23.

Revised Northampton Saints Team:

Starting XV: 15: George Hendy 14: Edoardo Todaro 13: Tommy Freeman 12: Rory Hutchinson 11: Ollie Sleightholme 10: Anthony Belleau 9: Alex Mitchell 1: Danilo Fischetti 2: Craig Wright 3: Trevor Davison 4: Alex Coles 5: JJ Van Der Mescht 6: Callum Chick (c) 7: Tom Pearson 8: Henry Pollock

Replacements: 16: Robbie Smith 17: Emmanuel Iyogun 18: Elliot Millar Mills 19: Ed Prowse 20: Chunya Munga 21: Sam Graham 22: Archie McParland 23: Toby Thame



This is a critical moment for Northampton. How will the team adapt to these last-minute changes? Do you think the replacements can fill the shoes of Smith and Ramm effectively? Share your thoughts in the comments below!