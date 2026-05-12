Northampton Saints' Departure: Sam Graham and Elliot Millar Mills Say Goodbye (2026)

In a surprising turn of events, the Northampton Saints have revealed that both Sam Graham and Elliot Millar Mills will part ways with the club at the conclusion of the current season. This announcement marks a significant moment for the team as they prepare for future changes.

Sam Graham, a 28-year-old back-row player, joined the Saints from Doncaster Knights in 2022. Since his arrival, he has made an impressive 63 appearances for the club, contributing eight tries to their efforts on the field. His journey with Northampton has been marked by growth and determination, especially after overcoming a substantial long-term injury last season. "He has shown tremendous character in his rehabilitation process, demonstrating his commitment to returning to peak form," stated Phil Dowson, the director of rugby at Saints.

On the other hand, 33-year-old Elliot Millar Mills came on board towards the end of the 2022-23 season, initially joining the team on a trial basis. His performance was strong enough to earn him a full-time contract in May 2023, and since then, he has made 45 appearances and garnered 10 international caps for Scotland. Dowson noted, "Elliot's journey is quite remarkable. After the collapse of Wasps, he faced uncertainty about his career but has now established himself as a key international player. We take pride in his accomplishments and how he seamlessly fits into our play style."

Currently, the Northampton Saints are leading the Premiership table after nine matches, aiming to replicate their championship success from 2024. "I am profoundly thankful to the Saints for providing me with this opportunity during a turbulent time in my career," expressed Millar Mills. "The warm welcome I received here is something I will always cherish. My focus remains on helping the team finish this season on a high note, and I am dedicated to giving my all until my final days at the club."

Graham has also had quite a notable tenure at Franklin's Gardens, serving as captain in several Premiership Rugby Cup matches. He reflected on his experience, saying, "Transitioning from a Championship club to this environment has been a dream realized. Winning a Premiership title and creating lasting memories with this team is something I will forever hold dear. While I have greatly enjoyed my time here at Saints, I believe it is the right time for me to pursue the next chapter of my career, though I still feel I have much to contribute."

As both players prepare for new challenges, their legacy at Northampton Saints will undoubtedly be remembered by fans and teammates alike. What do you think about these departures? Will they impact the team's performance moving forward? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments!