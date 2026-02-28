North West Channels 'The Powerpuff Girls' with Friends in Epic Instagram Photoshoot! (2026)

In a delightful twist of nostalgia, North West recently channeled the spirit of 'The Powerpuff Girls' in her latest Instagram update. Within mere days of creating her curated feed, she has already showcased an impressive knack for social media artistry—an attribute undoubtedly influenced by her family of renowned influencers.

On Tuesday evening, North shared her fourth post on Instagram, featuring a stunning photo series that evokes strong vibes from the 1990s. In this artistic display, Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter poses alongside two friends, all dressed in stylish matching black ensembles. North stands proudly in the center, her vibrant long blue hair flowing gracefully over her shoulders. To her right, one friend sports a striking neon green hairstyle, while to her left, another friend dazzles with pink locks.

All three girls are styled in chic Balenciaga zip-up jackets adorned with fur hats emblazoned with the name "Nor11," as they frolic in a snowy wonderland backdrop that adds a playful touch to the nighttime shoot. While some images subtly reveal Kardashian's winter-themed backyard, others capture moments inside their home and even inside a car, showcasing a range of settings.

After a quick outfit change, several pictures feature the trio in sleek black Balenciaga hoodies, each displaying a fiery logo on the chest. However, it is undeniably their hair that steals the show, reminiscent of the iconic trio of super-sisters: Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup from "The Powerpuff Girls." One can't help but imagine what these cartoon characters would look like if they lived in Calabasas and wore only high-end fashion.

Before stepping into her own Instagram spotlight, North shared a TikTok account with her famous mother, Kim Kardashian, who has openly discussed the importance of supervising her children's engagement with social media. This arrangement seemed to serve as a balanced compromise for both parties.

However, this past Friday marked a significant milestone as North launched her own Instagram account, debuting with a playful yet blurry snapshot of herself with her hands raised, flashing peace signs while clad in Balenciaga.

This autumn, Kardashian defended North’s bold choices in self-expression through fashion and beauty during her appearance on the podcast "Call Her Daddy" with Alex Cooper. "She does heed my advice, but there are times when I think, ‘If she wants blue hair, then so be it.’ It brings her such joy, and I would never want to stifle that creativity," Kardashian explained. She added, "As a single mother raising four kids, I’m doing my utmost to support them in their individual expressions."

