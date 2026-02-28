North Sea Oil Companies Remove Workers Due to Supply Issues and Bad Weather (2026)

Imagine being stranded in the middle of the North Sea, with supplies dwindling and no end to the relentless storms in sight. This is the harsh reality for offshore workers right now, as extreme weather forces North Sea oil companies to make tough decisions. But here's where it gets even more challenging: these companies are now evacuating non-essential staff, leaving only a skeleton crew behind to weather the storm—literally.

TotalEnergies and Ithaca, two major players in the region, have confirmed they’re scaling back their offshore workforce due to supply chain disruptions caused by fierce winds and heavy rain. Ithaca, for instance, has announced it’s cutting down personnel to only those absolutely necessary, though they’ve kept details about the number of affected staff and assets under wraps. TotalEnergies, on the other hand, has specifically reduced workers on its Elgin platform to carefully manage water reserves, which are critical for cleaning and cooking.

And this is the part most people miss: these aren’t just minor inconveniences. The storms have been so persistent that even basic necessities like fresh food and water are running low. Graham Skinner, Health and Safety Manager at Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), explains that while 6-meter waves aren’t uncommon in the North Sea, their prolonged duration has severely impacted supply vessels. “It’s like the stormy weather has no end,” he notes, adding that this level of disruption occurs only every two or three years. For many workers, this is uncharted territory, and the uncertainty can be unsettling.

But here’s the controversial question: Are these temporary evacuations a sign of resilience or a symptom of deeper vulnerabilities in offshore operations? While companies prioritize worker safety—a commendable move—it raises concerns about the long-term sustainability of relying on such remote and weather-dependent infrastructure. Could this be a wake-up call to invest in more robust supply chain solutions or alternative energy sources?

In a statement, Ithaca emphasized that the decision to reduce staff was made after an “extended period of significantly challenging weather conditions.” They’re working closely with logistics partners to restore normal operations as soon as possible. TotalEnergies echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the need to adapt their schedules to manage resources effectively.

What do you think? Is this a necessary precaution or a red flag for the future of offshore energy? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a conversation about the balance between safety, sustainability, and the challenges of operating in one of the world’s most demanding environments.