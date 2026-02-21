North European Investors Reassess US Exposure Amid Geopolitical Risks (2026)

Is the American Dream Fading for European Investors? Big-name investors from Northern Europe are starting to get nervous about their holdings in the United States, a significant shift that signals a potential reevaluation of the world's largest financial market. This isn't just a ripple; it's a growing wave of concern driven by mounting geopolitical risks and worries about America's own financial health.

It's quite rare to hear pension funds openly discuss their investment strategies, especially when it involves questioning their exposure to a market as dominant as the U.S. However, a leading investment advisor, representatives from three major pension funds, and a key industry body have all indicated that the 'risk premium' – the extra return investors expect for taking on more risk – for U.S. assets has been on the rise. This isn't solely due to international tensions; concerns about the U.S.'s fiscal situation are also playing a part.

But here's where it gets controversial: While the U.S. market is still considered investable, these investors are now asking if the potential rewards are truly worth the increasing risks. Pension fund leaders from countries like Finland, Sweden, and Denmark have voiced their unease, pointing to the unpredictable nature of U.S. foreign policy and the nation's debt levels as potential threats to the U.S. dollar, Treasury bonds, and even stocks. The Nordic region, by the way, is home to some of the most substantial pension funds in Europe.

This week, we saw concrete actions from two prominent Nordic pension funds. Sweden's Alecta announced it had sold off a significant portion of its U.S. Treasury holdings, while Denmark's AkademikerPension is in the process of divesting theirs. Although they've stated these decisions are independent of recent events, the timing is notable, especially with U.S. President Donald Trump's past actions and ambitions (like his interest in Greenland) sparking conversations about potential financial protectionism from European nations in response to U.S. policies.

And this is the part most people miss: Van Luu, the global head of solutions strategy at Russell Investments, which advises numerous retirement schemes, revealed that about 50% of their clients, particularly those in Northern Europe and Scandinavia, are actively discussing whether to reduce their U.S. asset exposure. Russell Investments, a major player, advises clients with a staggering $1.6 trillion in assets and manages $636 billion directly.

A Rare Public Debate: Typically, long-term investment decisions are made behind closed doors, and investors prefer not to comment on current affairs that might influence their choices. However, the current climate has led to a more public discussion about U.S. assets. While the U.S. market, with its robust economy and deep liquidity, continues to be attractive – U.S. stocks are near all-time highs – the uncertainty surrounding U.S. policy has put pressure on the dollar. In fact, the dollar depreciated by 10% against major currencies last year amidst tariff hikes and other policy shifts, and yields on 30-year U.S. Treasuries are hovering around 4.9%, levels not seen since the global financial crisis.

What's particularly noteworthy is the candor from these Nordic funds. Alecta explicitly cited increased risk associated with U.S. Treasuries and the dollar, while AkademikerPension pointed to weak U.S. government finances as the reason for their divestment. AkademikerPension was quick to clarify that their move wasn't a political statement regarding any specific international disputes.

Tom Vile Jensen, deputy director of Insurance and Pensions Denmark, echoed this sentiment, stating that the current global turmoil is prompting serious professional assessments from their members about their U.S. exposure. However, he emphasized that these decisions are not about 'weaponizing capital' or engaging in political activism; it's about managing investment risks.

Still Very Much Investable, But With a Higher Price Tag: Annika Ekman from Finland's Ilmarinen, managing over 65 billion euros (approximately $76.1 billion), confirmed that while the U.S. remains a viable investment market, the associated risk premium has indeed 'continued to rise.' Similarly, Laura Wickstrom, CIO at Finnish pension provider Veritas, noted that increasing unpredictability makes for a more challenging investment environment, even as they adhere to their mandates.

This heightened uncertainty has also led some investors to consider assets like gold. Folksam, a major Swedish insurer, revealed it sold its U.S. Treasuries in 2024 partly to mitigate risks ahead of the U.S. election. Jonas Thulin, CIO at Sweden's AP3, which oversees about $61 billion in pension assets, advises a 'cool head' approach for now, despite the current discussions.

What do you think? Are these European investors being prudent by reassessing their U.S. exposure, or are they overreacting to geopolitical noise? Share your thoughts in the comments below!