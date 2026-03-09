North East's 'Radgiest' Pub Reopens with Strict Conditions: Police Ban 'Undesirables' (2026)

In a controversial move, police are taking a stand against unruly patrons at a notorious pub in Walker, Tyneside. The County, known for its chaotic reputation, has been a hotbed of crime and disorder, with staff seemingly unable or unwilling to intervene. But here's the twist: despite its troubled past, the pub will reopen under new management!

The pub's closure earlier this month was prompted by a series of shocking incidents, including a recent mass brawl and reports of a man wielding a machete. This chaotic scene, which unfolded on December 20, was the culmination of long-standing concerns over anti-social behavior. And this is the part most people miss: the pub was even named the 'radgiest' in the North East by a popular TikToker.

But the story doesn't end there. In a surprising turn of events, Newcastle City Council has decided not to revoke the pub's license. Instead, they've implemented strict conditions to transform its reputation. Police will increase patrols and issue Community Protection Notices to ban certain individuals from the premises. And this is where it gets controversial—the pub's previous staff are accused of turning a blind eye to criminal activities, either out of loyalty or fear.

According to police solicitor Hayley Hebb, the previous staff's inaction was unacceptable. She stated, 'The police view is that those involved in crime and disorder had free rein, while staff lacked the confidence or willingness to intervene.' This raises questions about the role of pub staff in maintaining public safety.

The pub's owner, Trust Inns, acknowledged the issues, blaming an 'element of undesirables' for the problems. They also admitted that previous tenants were not strong enough to confront the issues. As a result, the designated premises supervisor has been removed from the license, and the pub's reopening is delayed to ensure a thorough selection process for new management.

The conditions for reopening include increased security measures, such as two door staff on duty every Friday and Saturday night for two months. This sends a clear message to problem customers that their disruptive behavior will no longer be tolerated. Additionally, children must be accompanied by adults and leave by 7 pm, and patrons cannot take drinks outside the pub, except in designated areas.

City council licensing boss Jonathan Bryce expressed optimism about the pub's future, stating that the revised conditions will significantly improve operations. But will these measures be enough to transform The County's reputation? Only time will tell. What do you think? Is this a fair solution, or should the pub remain closed until all issues are resolved?