North East England's Tourist Tax: £2 a Night? | Kim McGuinness's Plan (2026)

Imagine a small fee that could transform the North East of England into a cultural and tourist hotspot. Sounds promising, right? But here's where it gets controversial... North East mayor Kim McGuinness is pushing for a £2 per night tourist tax on visitors, a move that has sparked both excitement and concern. This isn’t just about raising money—it’s about reinvesting in the region’s cultural attractions and doubling tourism numbers over the next decade. And this is the part most people miss... While the tax could generate around £20 million annually, it’s designed to be significantly lower than similar charges across Europe, making it a relatively modest ask. But not everyone is on board. Critics, like Northumberland County Council’s Conservative leader Glen Sanderson, argue it could burden struggling hospitality businesses. Meanwhile, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has outright refused to implement such a levy in his area. Here’s the bold part... McGuinness insists every penny will go directly into boosting the region’s tourism economy and cultural events, from rural areas to bustling cities. But is this enough to convince skeptics? The government’s consultation on the proposal runs until February 18, leaving plenty of time for debate. Now, here’s the question... Is a £2 tourist tax a fair price to pay for a brighter future for the North East, or is it an unnecessary burden on visitors and businesses? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments—agree or disagree, this is a conversation worth having!

