Norah Jones & Josh Homme Perform Somethin' Stupid! live on Kimmel | Sampler & Behind the Scenes (2026)

Norah Jones and Josh Homme's rendition of Frank and Nancy Sinatra's 'Somethin' Stupid' on Jimmy Kimmel Live! is a testament to their versatility and artistic prowess. This collaboration, which showcases their unique blend of styles, is a refreshing take on a classic. Here's a deeper dive into why this performance is so captivating and what it tells us about these artists.

A Musical Fusion

Jones, known for her soulful vocals and piano mastery, brings her signature smooth and delicate style to the song. Her voice, often described as a 'velvet cushion', adds a layer of sophistication and emotion to the track. On the other hand, Homme, the enigmatic frontman of Queens of the Stone Age, contributes his distinct, gravelly vocals and a subtle, yet powerful stage presence. The contrast between their styles creates an intriguing musical fusion.

The addition of two violinists and a cellist further enhances the performance, providing a rich, orchestral backdrop that elevates the song to new heights. This blend of Jones' jazz-infused vocals and Homme's rock-inspired delivery creates a unique and captivating listening experience.

A Fresh Take on a Classic

'Somethin' Stupid' was originally recorded by Frank and Nancy Sinatra in 1967, becoming a timeless classic. C. Carson Parks wrote the song in 1966, and it has since been covered by numerous artists. However, Jones and Homme's version stands out for its modern twist. They infuse the song with a fresh, contemporary vibe while retaining the original's timeless charm.

The performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! showcases their ability to adapt and reinvent classic material, proving that they are not just one-trick ponies. This versatility is a hallmark of their artistic careers and a key reason why they are so revered in the music industry.

Collaboration and Innovation

The collaboration between Jones and Homme is particularly fascinating. It highlights their willingness to step out of their comfort zones and explore new musical territories. By joining forces, they create a unique synergy that enhances their individual talents. This collaboration also demonstrates their respect for each other's work and their shared passion for music.

Furthermore, the performance on the Norah Jones is Playing Along podcast and their upcoming tour with Foo Fighters further emphasize their commitment to innovation and collaboration. Their ability to work with different artists and genres showcases their adaptability and artistic growth.

A Musical Journey

The performance of 'Somethin' Stupid' is a journey through time and sound. It takes the audience on a trip down memory lane, reminding them of the Sinatra era's glamour and sophistication. Yet, it also showcases the evolution of music, blending the past with the present. This fusion of old and new is a testament to the enduring power of music and its ability to transcend generations.

In conclusion, Norah Jones and Josh Homme's performance of 'Somethin' Stupid' is a must-watch for music enthusiasts. It showcases their artistic versatility, musical prowess, and willingness to collaborate and innovate. This collaboration is a reminder that music is a powerful force that can bring together diverse styles and create something truly special.