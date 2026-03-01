Noosa's Fight Against Parkinson's: Community Support and Hope (2026)

Imagine watching your body slowly betray you, not just with tremors, but with a silent battle against balance, speech, and even your mood. This is the harsh reality for the estimated 2,000 Sunshine Coast residents living with Parkinson’s disease, a condition that’s rapidly becoming a global health crisis. But here’s where it gets even more alarming: Parkinson’s isn’t just about shaking hands; it’s a complex neurological disorder that strips away independence and quality of life, often in ways you can’t see.

Globally, Parkinson’s is now recognized as the fastest-growing neurological condition, affecting a staggering 10 million people. In Australia alone, over 150,000 individuals are living with this disease, with 50 new diagnoses every single day. And this is the part most people miss: it’s not just an ‘old person’s disease. Between 10 and 20 percent of those diagnosed are under 50, facing what’s known as young-onset Parkinson’s.

In Noosa, however, a beacon of hope shines through community-driven initiatives that are transforming lives. The Noosa Parkinson’s Activity Group is at the forefront, offering a lifeline to residents by keeping them active, connected, and informed. Their programs are as diverse as they are impactful: from the uplifting Sing Thing Choir and speech therapy to the brain-boosting Boxercise and PD Warrior sessions at EFM Gym. Dance classes and Exercise Matters programs focus on strength and mobility, ensuring participants maintain their independence.

Here’s the controversial part: While these programs are designed for Parkinson’s patients, many activities are equally beneficial for seniors looking to stay fit and independent. Could this be a model for holistic aging care?

Group facilitator Ann Duley, who also cares for her husband Greg, emphasizes the power of local support. “Parkinson’s is an insidious disease,” she says. “Being part of a supportive group helps people feel understood and less isolated, while providing practical strategies to improve their quality of life.”

Every third Friday of the month, the Noosa–Tewantin Bowls Club on Hilton Terrace becomes a hub of connection, hosting a social and information session from 10:30 am. These gatherings offer a safe space for patients, carers, and family members to share experiences and learn about managing the condition.

High-profile figures like Ray Martin, Allan Border, Michael J. Fox, and Billy Connolly have played a pivotal role in raising awareness, reducing stigma, and encouraging early intervention. Their courage in speaking publicly about their diagnoses has inspired countless others.

The Noosa Parkinson’s Activity Group is also calling for volunteers to join the Sing Thing Choir, which meets every Monday at 1 pm at Tinbeerwah Hall. As Parkinson’s continues to affect more Australians, these local support services are proving indispensable, reminding us that no one has to face this disease alone.

But here’s the question we need to ask: With Parkinson’s on the rise, are we doing enough to fund research, support caregivers, and create inclusive communities? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s keep this conversation going.