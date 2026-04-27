Noel Gallagher's Surprising Admission: Who He Believes is Better Live (2026)

The One Band Noel Gallagher Said Was Better Than Him Live: A Tale of Power and Energy

(Credits: Far Out / Drew de F Fawkes)

Mon 2 February 2026 12:00, UK

In the world of rock and roll, few figures are as iconic as Noel Gallagher. As the mastermind behind Oasis, he has left an indelible mark on the music industry. But it's his candid admission that has sparked curiosity and debate among fans and critics alike.

Noel, known for his witty and often self-deprecating humor, once revealed that he admired a band more than his own live performances. He stated, 'They’ve got more power.' This statement, though seemingly modest, raises intriguing questions about the dynamics of the music industry and the subjective nature of live performances.

The Oasis Legacy

Oasis, the band Noel co-founded with his brother Liam, dominated the Britpop era with their anthemic hits like 'Wonderwall' and 'Live Forever'. Noel's songwriting prowess and Liam's charismatic stage presence were the driving forces behind their success. However, Noel's role as the band's primary songwriter and his unique guitar style often took center stage.

Noel's guitar playing, while rooted in the familiar pentatonic scale, was anything but ordinary. His ability to craft melodic solos, as showcased in 'Some Might Say', set him apart. The band's live performances were electric, leaving audiences enthralled and eager for more.

The Solo Journey

When Oasis took a hiatus, Noel embarked on a solo career with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. His songs took on a more introspective tone, and he experimented with lush orchestras, as heard in 'Everybody's On the Run'. This shift marked a departure from his brother's more extroverted stage presence.

The Rise of Beady Eye

Meanwhile, Liam, Gem Archer, and Andy Bell formed Beady Eye, releasing hits like 'The Roller'. Noel acknowledged their potential, stating, 'They’re into their rock’n’roll thing. Their live shows will be far better than mine.' This admission highlights the competitive spirit within the music industry and the constant pursuit of improvement.

Beady Eye's live performances indeed impressed, but their momentum faced challenges. Despite their efforts, audiences craved the classic Oasis sound, as evidenced by their preference for songs like 'Rock and Roll Star' and 'Live Forever' over newer material.

Noel's Evolution

Over time, Noel transformed into a capable live performer, collaborating with special guests like Johnny Marr and Paul Weller. His shows became more intimate, offering a different experience from the grand Oasis concerts. Yet, fans still embraced his performances, singing along to 'Don't Look Back In Anger' with fervor.

In conclusion, Noel Gallagher's statement about another band's power and energy raises intriguing questions about the subjective nature of live performances and the evolution of musicians. It invites us to explore the diverse talents within the music industry and the constant pursuit of excellence.