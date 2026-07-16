Noah Feddersen's Game-Winning Moment: NDSU vs Oral Roberts Basketball (2026)

Have you ever felt like you were on the sidelines, watching the game of your life pass you by? That's exactly where North Dakota State's Noah Feddersen found himself last Saturday against Oral Roberts. But what happened next is a testament to perseverance and the power of staying ready.

For most of the afternoon, Feddersen, a junior for the Bison, was relegated to the bench. When he did get playing time, it was primarily for his defensive skills. He wasn't the star player that day; he was a role player, supporting his team from the sidelines. You might expect a former starter to be sulking, maybe feeling a little sorry for himself. But here's where it gets interesting...

That wasn't Feddersen's attitude at all. Not during regulation time, and certainly not during the nail-biting two overtimes that followed. He channeled his energy into being the best teammate he could be, and his positive impact ultimately culminated in a game-winning moment. With just one second left on the clock, Feddersen snagged a crucial rebound and put the ball back in, securing a thrilling 79-77 victory for the Bison over the Golden Eagles at the Scheels Center at Sanford Health Athletic Complex. This win marked another intense chapter in the ongoing rivalry between these two teams.

"It doesn’t matter to me, I just want to impact winning," Feddersen said after the game. "Tonight in the second half, that impact was on the bench being a really loud talker, talking to guys on the bench, talking to guys on the court and then just being ready when my number was called." This quote perfectly encapsulates his selfless attitude; he was prepared to contribute in any way possible.

Feddersen's number was indeed called, specifically in the second overtime. With just 38 seconds remaining, he scored his first basket of the game, giving the Bison a 77-74 lead. However, Oral Roberts wasn't about to concede defeat. Connor Dow responded with a clutch three-pointer with only 27 seconds left, setting the stage for a dramatic final possession for NDSU.

Markhi Strickland attempted a fadeaway jumper from 15 feet, but the shot fell short. Fortunately, Feddersen was there, perfectly positioned for the rebound and game-winning put-back. That single play not only secured the win, but also propelled NDSU to a 2-0 record in the Summit League and an impressive 12-5 overall record.

Head coach Dave Richman was quick to praise Feddersen's resilience and character. "He is an A-plus young man, he is an A-plus student, and he’s battling some adversity on the basketball court right now," Richman said. "The part that I love is you have choices from adversity and how you’re going to respond, and he responded terrifically when it mattered the most."

While Feddersen's game-winning play was the highlight, it's important to acknowledge that his journey to that moment wasn't without its challenges. He had started the first 15 games of the season but was later replaced by sophomore Treyson Anderson, who also had a strong performance against Oral Roberts with a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds. Anderson played significantly more minutes (33-1/2) compared to Feddersen (just over 12). This change in the lineup could have easily discouraged Feddersen, but he chose to remain positive and focused.

And this is the part most people miss: it wasn't luck that put Feddersen in the right spot for the game-winning rebound. It was his understanding of the game and his commitment to being prepared.

"Usually in a lot of games down the stretch, the last shot is not the one that goes in but it’s the put-back that can win the game," Feddersen explained. "So just remembering that and crashing as hard as I could to put myself in that position."

Throughout the first overtime, NDSU maintained a narrow lead, with Strickland's two free throws extending it to 66-64. With two of ORU's leading scorers fouled out and their primary scorer, Ty Harper, sidelined due to an injury sustained in the second half, the Bison seemed to have a significant advantage on defense.

But here's where it gets controversial... Even with key players missing, the Golden Eagles refused to back down.

"You lose three of our best players, so I thought it was a great, great game for our young guys to get experience," said ORU head coach Kory Barnett. "I was very proud of the poise they showed down the stretch." Barnett's comment speaks volumes about the team's depth and resilience, which made the victory even more rewarding for NDSU.

The second half was a grueling battle. Anderson's two free throws with 3:07 remaining gave NDSU their largest lead of the half at 56-53. The Eagles responded with free throws of their own, but scoring from the field became increasingly difficult for both teams in the final minutes.

In fact, the Golden Eagles didn't score a field goal from Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams' basket at 6:02 until overtime. The Bison defense forced a shot-clock violation with 57 seconds left, allowing them to regain possession with a narrow 56-55 lead.

Strickland's jumper, with the shot clock expiring, missed with 27 seconds remaining. ORU's Ofri Naveh drew a foul with 14.2 seconds left and calmly sank both free throws, giving the Golden Eagles a 57-56 lead.

On the ensuing possession, Bison guard Damari Wheeler-Thomas drove to the basket and drew a foul with seven seconds remaining. He made only one of his two free throws, tying the game and giving ORU one last chance to win in regulation.

Martins Kilups' jumper from inside the three-point line missed, sending the game into overtime.

The Golden Eagles entered the game on a four-game losing streak, including a 72-61 defeat at the University of North Dakota just days before. Of their five wins this season, only two were against Division I competition (Montana State and Kennesaw State).

Despite their struggles, they brought an undeniable intensity to the game against the Bison, especially on the defensive end.

"I thought that was a hard-fought game," Barnett reiterated. "Coming off a very disappointing effort for us against North Dakota, I liked where our guys were; they fought like crazy."

Box Score:

ORU (5-12, 0-2 Summit): Naveh 14, Yamanouchi-Williams 19, Turner 9, Harper 9, Dow 15, Smith Jr. 0, Furnish 6, Kilups 3, Gray 2. Totals: 77.

Naveh 14, Yamanouchi-Williams 19, Turner 9, Harper 9, Dow 15, Smith Jr. 0, Furnish 6, Kilups 3, Gray 2. Totals: 77. NDSU (12-5, 2-0 Summit): Anderson 12, Carson 14, Wheeler-Thomas 14, Stefonowicz 4, Strickland 15, Feddersen 5, Skytta 6, T. Smith 9, Massey 0, C. Smith 0. Totals: 79.

Key Stats:

Halftime: ORU 37, NDSU 32

ORU 37, NDSU 32 First OT: NDSU 57, ORU 57

NDSU 57, ORU 57 Second OT: NDSU 68, ORU 68

NDSU 68, ORU 68 Total Fouls: ORU 23, NDSU 14

ORU 23, NDSU 14 Fouled Out: Naveh, Yamanouchi-Williams (ORU)

Naveh, Yamanouchi-Williams (ORU) Rebounds: ORU 34 (Furnish 7), NDSU 50 (Anderson 13)

ORU 34 (Furnish 7), NDSU 50 (Anderson 13) 3-Point Goals: ORU 12-39, NDSU 8-23

ORU 12-39, NDSU 8-23 Assists: ORU 16 (Furnish 5), NDSU 13 (Carson, Wheeler-Thomas 4)

ORU 16 (Furnish 5), NDSU 13 (Carson, Wheeler-Thomas 4) Turnovers: ORU 14 (Furnish 4), NDSU 16 (Wheeler-Thomas 4)

ORU 14 (Furnish 4), NDSU 16 (Wheeler-Thomas 4) Attendance: 1,714

So, what do you think? Did Oral Roberts' near-upset prove they're a team on the rise, despite their record? Or was this a wake-up call for NDSU, showing that no Summit League game can be taken lightly? And more importantly, what does Feddersen's performance tell us about the importance of team chemistry and staying ready, even when you're not the star player? Share your thoughts in the comments below!