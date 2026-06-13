Noah Donohoe Inquest: Resident Who Found Teen's Bike Outside Her House Testifies (2026)

The Noah Donohoe Inquest: Unraveling the Mystery of a Teen's Disappearance

The tragic disappearance of 14-year-old Noah Donohoe has captivated and puzzled the community of North Belfast. On June 21, 2020, Noah set out on his bike to meet friends in the Cavehill area, but never returned home. The inquest, which began in March and continues to unfold, aims to uncover the truth behind this mysterious case.

A Storm Drain Mystery

At the heart of the mystery lies a storm drain, a hidden passage accessible through a few houses in the area. An inquest participant, Karen Crooks, a resident of Northwood Road, revealed that the storm drain's location was a secluded wasteland, accessible only through a side gate on her property. This gate, as Ms. Crooks explained, was easily accessible and had been a common entry point for her and her neighbors.

The Inquest's Revelations

The inquest has brought to light several intriguing details. Ms. Crooks, who had searched the area around her property during Noah's disappearance, confirmed that she did not explore the storm drain. The Department of Infrastructure's barrister, Nessa Murnaghan, highlighted a 1.8m metal fence surrounding the park containing the storm drain, with the only other access being through Ms. Crooks' or a neighbor's property, effectively requiring 'trespass'.

A Bike's Journey

Ms. Crooks also shared a significant detail about a bike she found in her car on the evening of June 21. She noticed the bike, which was still present the following night, and later contacted the police after seeing a social media post about Noah's disappearance. This bike, as the inquest revealed, matched the description of the one Noah had left on Northwood Road.

Community Search and Police Presence

The community's search efforts and the police's involvement were also discussed. Ms. Crooks participated in a community search but did not explore the storm drain. The police, as Ms. Crooks recalled, were 'always around' the storm drain in the days following Noah's disappearance.

A Controversial Statement

A controversial aspect of the case emerged when a witness, Amanda Seenan, testified that her statement to the police led to a theory that Noah had suffered a head injury during a fall. Ms. Seenan clarified that she never expressed this belief to the police, sparking a debate about the accuracy of witness accounts and the potential impact on the investigation.

Access and Safety Concerns

The inquest also addressed access and safety concerns. Ms. Crooks assumed the storm drain grate was safe, as it was built by a government body. However, her five-year-old son contradicted this assumption, claiming he could fit through the grate. The Department for Infrastructure's regular checks on the debris screen and culvert every week were also mentioned.

The Inquest's Ongoing Journey

As the inquest continues, the jury will delve deeper into the events leading up to Noah's disappearance and the potential factors that may have contributed to his tragic fate. The community eagerly awaits the truth, hoping for closure and a deeper understanding of what happened to Noah Donohoe.

Stay tuned for further updates as the inquest unfolds, shedding light on the mysterious circumstances surrounding Noah's disappearance.

Noah Donohoe Inquest: Resident Who Found Teen's Bike Outside Her House Testifies (2026)

References

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