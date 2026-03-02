No Tax on Overtime Deduction 2025-2028: How to Claim It (Overtime Pay Secrets) (2026)

Trump's 'No Tax on Overtime' Deduction: Navigating the 2026 Filing Season

The 2026 tax filing season brings a unique challenge for workers who earned overtime pay in 2025. President Donald Trump's 'big beautiful bill' introduced a tax break allowing certain workers to deduct up to $12,500 (single filers) or $25,000 (married couples filing jointly) per year from 2025 to 2028. However, missing details on tax forms, particularly W-2s, could complicate the process.

Here's a breakdown of the 'no tax on overtime' deduction and how to navigate it:

Who Qualifies?

This deduction applies to non-exempt workers earning wages covered under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). FLSA mandates that workers receive at least 1.5 times their regular pay rate for hours worked beyond 40 per week.

Important Exclusions:

The IRS notes that this definition excludes workers covered by state or labor contract mandates.

Calculating the Deduction:

The key challenge lies in determining qualified overtime. Here's how:

Employer Reporting: Some employers will report overtime pay in box 14 of your W-2. If not, you'll need to calculate it yourself using: Pay Stubs: These often show overtime pay separately from regular compensation. Payroll Software: This can also provide overtime totals.

Some employers will report overtime pay in box 14 of your W-2. If not, you'll need to calculate it yourself using: Year-End Lump Sum: If your employer only reports a lump sum, you'll need to do some math. The IRS provides a helpful guide: For 1.5 times regular pay, divide the lump sum by 3; for 2.0 times regular pay, divide by 4.

Why the Complexity?

Certified financial planner Micha Siegel explains that employers weren't required to separate overtime from regular pay on Forms W-2, 1099-NEC, or 1099-MISC for 2025. This means taxpayers must rely on pay stubs or payroll software for accurate overtime data.

Paperwork is Key:

Regardless of your overtime deduction, it's crucial to save all relevant paperwork. This documentation will be essential if the IRS has any questions during the audit process.