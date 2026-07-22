No Lunch on a Six-Race Winning Streak Looks to Upset Big Names in the Summer Mile (2026)

The Summer Mile is a prestigious race that takes place at Royal Ascot, and this year promises to be an intriguing contest. The star of the show is No Lunch, a five-year-old Dubawi entire who has been on a winning streak, having secured six straight victories. With a penalty to carry for his recent success, No Lunch will face off against some formidable opponents, including More Thunder and Docklands, both of whom are Group 1 performers. The race also features a few horses that have strong Ascot form, such as Holloway Boy and Jonquil, who will be making their first runs on the round course.

No Lunch's trainer, Christophe Ferland, believes his horse is ready for the challenge. He describes No Lunch as a 'very straightforward horse' who 'breaks well', and is confident about his chances. Ferland highlights the versatility of No Lunch, noting that he performs well on both good and soft ground, and has a strong turn of foot when coming from behind. This adaptability is a significant advantage in a race where the track conditions can be unpredictable.

On the other hand, More Thunder, the favorite, has a track quandary. Trainer William Haggas acknowledges that this will be the first time More Thunder has run around a bend, which could be a challenge. He mentions that More Thunder takes a bit of time to warm up out of the stalls, which might catch him off guard. Despite this, Haggas is optimistic about More Thunder's performance, citing his recent success in Group 1 company and his genuine form.

The race also features some intriguing comments from the trainers of the other horses. Harry Eustace, trainer of Docklands, describes the race as a 'very deep Group 2' and expresses his eagerness to see how Docklands performs after his recent run in the Queen Anne. Karl Burke, trainer of Holloway Boy and Zeus Olympios, is confident in his horses' abilities, noting that Holloway Boy loves Ascot and that Zeus Olympios is in great form. Hugo Palmer, trainer of Seagulls Eleven, acknowledges the strength of the race but expresses his belief that Seagulls Eleven is in the form of his life.

This race is a testament to the unpredictability and excitement of horse racing. With No Lunch's winning streak, More Thunder's track challenges, and the comments from the trainers, it promises to be a thrilling contest. The Summer Mile is a race that showcases the talent and versatility of these horses, and the outcome will undoubtedly be a talking point in the racing world.