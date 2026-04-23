No. 28 Prospect Frandel Pineda: Texas Rangers’ Next Young Arm | Top 30 Prospects (2026)

The Texas Rangers are paying a steep price for their pursuit of championship contention, trading away a significant chunk of their highly-touted farm system! It's a bold strategy, but one that has left many wondering about the future depth of their organization. Since last summer, the Rangers have been active in bolstering their major league roster, a move that understandably comes at the expense of their prospect pool. We've seen eight top 30 prospects depart, including a substantial package sent to the Arizona Diamondbacks for pitcher Merrill Kelly and another group traded to the Washington Nationals for MacKenzie Gore. This is the reality of aiming for immediate success in baseball – it often means depleting the resources that fuel future growth.

While the Rangers' farm system is still ranked respectably by major outlets like ESPN, Baseball America, and USA TODAY, there's a palpable sense of urgency. Baseball America even noted that the system hasn't been this low since 2021, highlighting the need for major rebounds from their near-proximity prospects to ensure a steady stream of talent for the big league club. The progression of these young players in the coming year will be crucial in determining the system's overall health.

As we begin the daily countdown of The Dallas Morning News' top 30 prospects, we turn our attention to No. 28: Frandel Pineda, a young pitcher with a world of potential.

Frandel Pineda

Age: 17

Height/Weight: 6-2, 175 lbs

6-2, 175 lbs Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Who is he?

Pineda, who hails from the Dominican Republic, was signed by the Rangers in the 2026 international class with a $350,000 bonus. He's not just any young prospect; he's the nephew of former big league pitcher Michael Pineda. MLB Pipeline recognized him as the No. 47 prospect in his class. What's particularly noteworthy is that Pineda is the first Latin American teenage pitcher to receive a six-figure bonus from the Rangers in nine years, underscoring the club's investment in his future.

Why is he on this list?

At just 17 years old, Pineda embodies the term "projectable." His fastball already clocks in at 95-96 mph, with the exciting potential to reach triple digits. He won't even celebrate his 18th birthday until the fall! The scouting reports paint a picture of a future starter, with MLB Pipeline noting his solid strike-throwing ability and a loose, whippy arm action that has proven to be overwhelming for many batters he's faced – a trait he shares with his accomplished uncle. These are the kinds of tools that get general managers excited about long-term upside.

What's his future?

While it's true that teenage prospects are never a guaranteed success, Pineda's physical frame and his family's pedigree make him a compelling investment. As General Manager Ross Fenstermaker himself stated when Pineda was signed, "with the MLB bloodlines that he has, you can project with a little more confidence in this market." This confidence is further bolstered by the Rangers' recent track record of success in developing Latin American pitchers, such as Winston Santos and Emiliano Teodo, who were signed for significantly less and have since blossomed into upper-level prospects. This history suggests the Rangers know how to nurture talent from this region.

Projected Starting Point: Dominican Summer League

Dominican Summer League Estimated MLB Arrival: 2031

The Rangers' Top 30 Prospects (So Far):

No. 30: RHP Mason McConnaughey

RHP Mason McConnaughey No. 29: OF Braylin Morel

OF Braylin Morel No. 28: RHP Frandel Pineda

Nos. 27-1: Coming soon...

But here's where it gets controversial... Is trading away established prospects for immediate veteran help always the right move for long-term sustainability? Or is the window for contention so narrow that you must go all-in now, even if it means mortgaging the future? What are your thoughts on the Rangers' aggressive approach to building their roster? Do you believe they're making the right moves to secure a championship, or are they risking a future talent drought? Let us know in the comments below!