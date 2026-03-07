No. 20 Miami vs No. 3 UND Hockey Live: Penrose Cup on the Line | College Hockey Highlights (2026)

Get ready for an ice-cold showdown that could decide more than just tonight's winner! No. 20 Miami takes on No. 3 UND in a high-stakes hockey clash, and the tension is palpable as these two powerhouses wrap up their two-game series at the iconic Ralph Engelstad Arena. UND already claimed the first victory with a nail-biting 1-0 win, but Miami isn't going down without a fight. And this is the part most people miss: With UND just three wins away from clinching the Penrose Cup, every puck drop counts. But here's where it gets controversial—UND has dominated Miami in their last 11 meetings. Can the RedHawks break the streak, or will UND's streak continue? Let’s dive into the details.

Game Details

When: 6:07 p.m. tonight

Where: Ralph Engelstad Arena, Grand Forks

How to Watch: Catch the action on Midco Sports (GF Ch. 27/622 HD), tune in to The Fox (96.1 FM) for radio coverage, or stream live at NCHChockey.com/tv.

In-Game Updates

The first period ended scoreless, setting the stage for a tight battle. Here’s a breakdown of the lineups:

UND’s Lineup

Forwards:

- Mac Swanson, Ellis Rickwood, Will Zellers

- Dylan James, Cole Reschny, Ben Strinden

- Cody Croal, Ollie Josephson, Jack Kernan

- Anthony Menghini, Cade Littler, Tyler Young

Defensemen:

- Jake Livanavage, Keaton Verhoeff

- Abram Wiebe, E.J. Emery

- Sam Laurila, Andrew Strathmann

- Jayden Jubenvill (replacing Bennett Zmolek due to body maintenance)

Goaltenders: Jan Špunar, Gibson Homer, Zach Sandy

Not in Lineup: Josh Zakreski (taking warmups), David Klee (injured), Dalton Andrew, Bennett Zmolek (body maintenance), Ian Engel

Miami’s Lineup

Forwards:

- Kocha Delic, Ilia Morozov, David Deputy

- Ryan Smith, Maximilion Helgeson, Doug Grimes

- Bradley Walker, Ethan Hay, Blake Mesenburg

- Casper Nassen, Justin Stupka, Brayden Morrison

- Nicholas Mikan (replacing Matteo Giampa, who’s out with an injury)

Defensemen:

- Kyle Aucoin, Michael Phelan

- Shaun McEwen, Michael Quinn

- Ryder Thompson, Nick Donato

Goaltenders: Matteo Drobac, Mathis Langevin, Benji Motew

Not in Lineup: Matteo Giampa (injured), Vladislav Lukashevich (injured), Owen Lalonde (injured), David Grosek, John Emmons

Officials:

Referees: Jake Jackson and Nolan Bloyer

Linesmen: Kyle Stephens and Eric Steele

Supervisor: Thor Nelson

Pregame Notes

UND’s only change is Jayden Jubenvill stepping in for Bennett Zmolek, who’s out for another night of body maintenance. Miami’s forward Matteo Giampa is sidelined after an injury in the first period of the last game, with Nicholas Mikan taking his place. The RedHawks have also shuffled their top line, pairing Ilia Morozov with Kocha Delic and David Deputy. But here's where it gets controversial: UND’s goalie Jan Špunar has been on fire, stopping 37 of 38 shots in his last two games. Can Miami’s Matteo Drobac rise to the challenge? And will UND’s 11-game winning streak against Miami continue, or will the RedHawks turn the tide?

