NJ Wins $73M for EV Charging Stations: Trump Court Battle Explained (2026)

In a landmark victory for clean energy advocates, New Jersey has emerged triumphant in a legal battle against the Trump administration, securing a whopping $73 million in funding for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. But here's where it gets controversial: was the initial withholding of these funds a politically motivated move, or a legitimate policy decision? Let's dive into the details.

The saga began in 2025 when the Trump administration, through an executive order, froze the distribution of funds allocated under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI). New Jersey, alongside 16 other states, including Delaware and New York, filed a lawsuit arguing that this move was unlawful. And this is the part most people miss: the funds in question were part of the $7.5 billion set aside by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021, specifically to expand the nation’s fast-charging network along major highways. These fast chargers are game-changers, capable of recharging an EV battery up to 80% in as little as 20 minutes—a stark contrast to the hours required by standard chargers.

A U.S. District Court ruled in favor of New Jersey, declaring that the Trump administration’s decision to withhold the funding was indeed unlawful. The state’s Attorney General celebrated the ruling, stating it would significantly boost New Jersey’s EV infrastructure and reduce transportation costs for residents. But here’s the kicker: the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) defended its actions, claiming it had fulfilled its obligations and aligned the program with the Trump administration’s priorities of safety, efficiency, and innovation. The FHWA even boasted that under Secretary Sean Duffy’s leadership, 39% more NEVI funds were obligated in just five months compared to the Biden administration’s three-year record.

Is this a case of political posturing, or a genuine disagreement over policy implementation? The FHWA’s statement hints at a broader debate about the pace and direction of EV infrastructure development. While the court’s decision ensures New Jersey can move forward with its plans, it also raises questions about the federal government’s role in shaping state-level initiatives. For instance, should states have more autonomy in deciding how to allocate these funds, or is federal oversight necessary to ensure consistency and efficiency?

As the dust settles on this legal battle, one thing is clear: the push for EV adoption is gaining momentum, but the road ahead is far from smooth. What do you think? Was the Trump administration’s freeze on funding justified, or was it an overreach? And how should the federal government balance its priorities with state-level needs? Share your thoughts in the comments—this is a conversation worth having!