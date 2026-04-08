Amid the bitter cold, NJ Transit's bustling Metropark station faces a peculiar issue: its heated waiting areas lack doors, leaving commuters exposed to the wind. This oversight has sparked frustration among passengers, who took to social media to voice their concerns. One commuter, in particular, highlighted the discomfort of standing in 9-degree temperatures with a wind chill of -4, emphasizing the need for protection from the elements. John Chartier, an NJ Transit spokesperson, explained that the previous automatic doors were custom-made and became too expensive to repair, leading to their removal in 2023. The station now features push-button heaters designed for open-air shelters, similar to those at other stations. Despite the lack of doors, NJ Transit emphasizes safety and accessibility considerations, citing potential hazards on narrow platforms and challenges for individuals with mobility devices. Interestingly, other transit systems have implemented similar solutions. Minnesota Metro Transit provides heated waiting areas at all its light rail stations and over 50 bus shelters, utilizing overhead heat lamps. The Chicago Transit Authority also installed more than 120 'platform heaters' in outdoor stations' ceilings. In contrast, Metro-North has taken a different approach by constructing a fully enclosed waiting area at the Nanuet station, complete with glass, heating, USB-equipped benches, and LED lighting, dedicated to the memory of Orrin Getz, a commuter advocate. This comparison highlights the varying strategies employed by transit authorities to address similar challenges, leaving commuters with a range of experiences and expectations.
NJ Transit's Heated Station Dilemma: Where Did the Doors Go? (2026)
References
- https://www.tampabay.com/news/environment/2026/01/30/manatee-cruise-port-wetlands-loss-ssa-knott-cowen-rattlesnake/
- https://www.wdwmagic.com/attractions/tropical-americas/news/30jan2026-disneys-animal-kingdom-tropical-americas-details-revealed-in-new-permit-filing.htm
- https://nypost.com/2026/01/30/us-news/atlanta-airport-passenger-mark-thomas-bodyslams-tsa-breach-suspect-fabian-leon/
- https://www.masslive.com/news/2026/02/beloved-cruise-line-abruptly-shuts-down-cancels-all-future-voyages-after-15-years.html
- https://www.nj.com/news/2026/02/busy-nj-transit-station-has-heated-in-this-bitter-cold-but-what-happened-to-the-doors.html
- https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/riyadh-to-doha-in-2-hours-all-you-need-to-know-about-300-kmph-bullet-train-10997866
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