Nivada Grenchen Chronoking: A Retro Chronograph with a Modern Makeover (2026)

A Classic Affordable Chronograph Just Received a Dazzling Modern Makeover, Blending Vintage Charm with Contemporary Flair!

Ever wondered if you can have the best of both worlds – the timeless appeal of vintage watches and the sleekness of modern design? Well, Nivada Grenchen, a Swiss watchmaker that has seen a remarkable resurgence since its revival in 2018, is proving that you absolutely can! Previously celebrated by collectors for its exceptional mid-century tool watches, Nivada Grenchen has, in recent years, become a leading authority on authentic vintage watch reissues. Their current collection masterfully recreates the essence of watches from the 1950s, '60s, and '70s, utilizing modern materials, movements (for the most part), and finishing techniques, yet remaining remarkably faithful to the original archival designs and period-correct sizing. It’s a testament to the idea that sometimes, the old ways are indeed the best.

But here's where it gets interesting: what if we could inject a touch of contemporary style into these beloved vintage aesthetics? That's precisely what Nivada has achieved with its latest release – a stunning, modern update to its accessible Chronoking chronograph. The result is nothing short of spectacular!

A Symphony of Black, Blue, and White

Nivada Grenchen's iconic Chronomaster Aviator Sea Diver (CASD), a celebrated "super chronograph" from the 1960s, laid the groundwork for the Chronoking. The Chronoking, introduced subsequently, cleverly added a date complication to the already feature-rich Chronomaster. Today, the Chronoking exists as a distinct line within the broader Chronomaster family. While there are meticulously crafted manual-wind versions that faithfully include the date, Nivada also offers more budget-friendly Chronoking models. These versions, often sans date, are powered by a meca-quartz movement, which ingeniously adds a third subdial, expanding the typical bicompax layout.

The specific Chronoking we're highlighting today belongs to this more accessible, battery-powered category. It has recently undergone a fantastic cosmetic transformation, thanks to a collaboration with the UK-based jewelry store, Wallace Allan.

The Wallace Allan x Nivada Grenchen Chronoking Mechaquartz boasts a unique, grain-textured black dial that evokes the ruggedness of asphalt. This striking backdrop is complemented by three tonal subdials, each adorned with a concentric ring pattern. The subdial at the 9 o'clock position meticulously tracks the chronograph minutes, while the subdial at 6 o'clock displays the running seconds. At the 3 o'clock position, you'll find a 24-hour indicator, which is a clever byproduct of the Seiko Cal. VK63 meca-quartz movement that powers this timepiece.

And this is the part most people miss: the hands of these three subdials, along with the central chronograph seconds hand, are all finished in a vibrant, eye-catching royal blue. This same striking blue is echoed in the applied hour markers, which feature a distinctive bicolor design – blue on the outer half and white on the inner half. To ensure legibility, the hour and minute hands are equipped with white lume, perfectly matching the indices. All the dial printing, including the distinctive checkered flag-style minute track, is rendered in crisp white.

Interchangeable Bezels: A World of Possibilities

Adding to its versatility, the watch features Nivada's ingenious interchangeable bezel system. You receive five different bezels that can be effortlessly swapped out by hand, no tools required! Each bezel features a dual-scale design: a world time scale on the outer edge and a tachymeter scale on the inside. What truly sets this collaboration apart are the color combinations.

The standout, and clearly the most visually appealing, is the bezel featured in all the promotional imagery. It perfectly mirrors the dial's blue hue, combined with white accents. This particular bezel showcases white printing on the blue worldtimer section and vice versa on the tachymeter half. While the other four bezel options are certainly attractive, the blue-and-white combination is undeniably the star.

These additional options include a classic black bezel with white printing, a clean white bezel with blue markings, and two more bicolor variations: one in royal blue and sky blue, and another in sophisticated gray and white. A unique touch is the inclusion of "Ayr," the Scottish town where Wallace Allan is located, subtly replacing "Greenwich" on the bezels.

Exclusivity and Value

The caseback is solid, as expected with a meca-quartz movement, and proudly displays "Chronoking x Wallace Allan" and "Limited Edition" to mark this special collaboration. It comes presented on Nivada's signature Beads of Rice bracelet and also includes a complementary black Tropic rubber strap, offering you two distinct styles.

Typically, Nivada's quartz-powered Chronoking with interchangeable bezels retails for $810 on the Beads of Rice bracelet. However, this more contemporary Wallace Allan version commands a premium due to its limited nature and exclusive design. The watch is strictly limited to just 50 pieces and is available exclusively through the UK retailer. It is priced at £820, which, at the time of writing, converts to approximately $1,135.

Wallace Allan x Nivada Grenchen Chronoking Mechaquartz: Key Specifications

Case Size: 38mm

Movement: Seiko Cal. VK63 meca-quartz chronograph

Water Resistance: 100m

A Thought-Provoking Question:

This collaboration brilliantly merges vintage aesthetics with modern sensibilities. But does the higher price point for a limited, aesthetically updated meca-quartz model, compared to the standard quartz version, justify the investment for you? Or do you believe the true value lies in Nivada's faithful reissues of classic manual-wind chronographs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below – we'd love to hear your perspective!