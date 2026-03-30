Nipah Virus Alert: Sri Lanka's Response to India's Outbreak (2026)

Sri Lanka is on high alert as Nipah virus cases emerge in eastern India, prompting health authorities across Asia to step up their vigilance. The Nipah virus, a zoonotic disease with a high fatality rate, has been confirmed in at least five cases in West Bengal, including among healthcare workers. This has led to heightened monitoring measures in Sri Lanka, which is tracking regional developments and maintaining contact with international health monitoring systems. While no local cases have been reported, authorities are taking proactive steps to prepare for any potential outbreaks. The situation is particularly concerning due to the virus's epidemic potential and the severity of illness it can cause, with past outbreaks resulting in fatality rates ranging from 40% to 75%. As a result, several countries in the region are strengthening preventive measures, especially at international airports, to prevent the spread of the virus.

Nipah Virus Alert: Sri Lanka's Response to India's Outbreak (2026)

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