Nioh 3: Timed Exclusivity and Xbox Release Possibilities (2026)

The Nioh Enigma: A Console Exclusive Mystery

Nioh 3, the highly anticipated soulslike RPG from Team Ninja, is set to captivate players once again, but with a twist. This time, it's a PlayStation 5 and PC exclusive, leaving Xbox fans wondering if they'll ever get their hands on this epic adventure.

The History of Nioh's Exclusivity

Nioh has always been a PlayStation staple, with no releases on Xbox. Team Ninja, back in 2022, confirmed this stance, stating there was little chance of Nioh coming to Xbox platforms. However, things have evolved since then.

Team Ninja's Xbox Collaboration

See Also
Metal Gear Solid 4 & Peace Walker Finally Coming to Modern Consoles! (Master Collection Vol. 2)Ubisoft's Return-to-Office Policy: A Controversial Decision and Its AftermathUnity Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial ResultsNew CEO for Remedy Entertainment: Jean-Charles Gaudechon's Journey from EA to Control's Developer

Team Ninja has since collaborated closely with Xbox, releasing Ninja Gaiden 4 on the platform and even being published by Xbox. This shift in partnership raises questions about the future of Nioh's exclusivity.

The Complicated Conversation

The absence of previous Nioh titles on Xbox makes the conversation complex. Without the earlier games, it's unclear how Nioh 3 could realistically make its way to Xbox, especially as a standalone release. But here's where it gets controversial: could Team Ninja see Xbox as a platform for additional revenue, potentially bringing past Nioh titles to the console?

The 6-Month Exclusive Window

See Also
Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game - Global Playtest Announced!

The 6-month timed exclusive deal with Sony doesn't necessarily confirm an Xbox release, but it does mark the end of Sony's exclusivity period for Nioh 3. This leaves the door slightly ajar for other console possibilities.

The Nintendo Switch Factor

There's also the Nintendo Switch 2, a powerful upgrade from its predecessor, with an expanding user base. Nioh 3 or other titles in the series could potentially find a home on this console, especially given Xbox's declining numbers.

The Future of Nioh: PlayStation, PC, or Xbox?

So, will Nioh 3's timed exclusivity eventually lead to an Xbox release, or will the series remain exclusively on PlayStation and PC? Share your thoughts in the comments and don't forget to participate in our poll! We want to hear your predictions and opinions.

A Passionate Xbox Fan's Perspective

Adam, a Psychology Master's graduate and lifelong Xbox enthusiast, shares his take on this console exclusive debate. With a passion for gaming, community building, and digital engagement, Adam has been an avid achievement hunter since Halo: Combat Evolved in 2001. He's engaged with numerous Discord communities, helping them grow and thrive. For Adam, gaming is more than a hobby; it's a gateway to new friends, challenges, and like-minded communities.

Your Turn: Join the Discussion

What do you think? Will Nioh 3 eventually make its way to Xbox, or will it remain a PlayStation and PC exclusive? We want to hear your thoughts and predictions! Don't forget to confirm your public display name before commenting, and make sure to log out and back in to be prompted for your display name.

Nioh 3: Timed Exclusivity and Xbox Release Possibilities (2026)

References

Top Articles
Trey Anastasio Joins Jo Lampert for Talking Heads Cover
New Cycling Gear 2024: Garmin Rally RS210, Assos Mille GT, USE Vybe, & Exposure Boost Lights Review
Nova Scotia's Public Health Mobile Unit: Your Guide to Immunization and Testing Clinics
Latest Posts
Unboxing the MSI RTX 5090 Lightning Z: A Powerful, Limited Edition Graphics Card
AI LIMIT DLC Expansion: Eirene’s Furnace of War - Coming March 27th
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Fr. Dewey Fisher

Last Updated:

Views: 5625

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (42 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Fr. Dewey Fisher

Birthday: 1993-03-26

Address: 917 Hyun Views, Rogahnmouth, KY 91013-8827

Phone: +5938540192553

Job: Administration Developer

Hobby: Embroidery, Horseback riding, Juggling, Urban exploration, Skiing, Cycling, Handball

Introduction: My name is Fr. Dewey Fisher, I am a powerful, open, faithful, combative, spotless, faithful, fair person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.