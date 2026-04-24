Nioh 3 Release Date and Console Availability: What We Know So Far (2026)

Nioh 3: The Next Big Release, But on Which Consoles?

Nioh 3 is almost here, and the gaming community is buzzing with excitement! The highly anticipated sequel is set to release on February 6, 2026, on PC and PS5, but the real surprise is what comes next. The trailer hints at a potential expansion to other consoles, leaving fans wondering: Will it be available on Xbox and Nintendo Switch 2 sooner than expected?

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The trailer's fine print suggests that the PS5's exclusive hold on the game might only last for six months. This opens up a world of possibilities! Nioh 3 could grace the Xbox Series X/S and even the Nintendo Switch 2 as early as August 2026, breaking free from its traditional PlayStation exclusivity. Imagine the joy of Xbox and Switch fans finally getting their hands on this epic franchise!

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But here's where it gets controversial—while this news has fans excited, it's not set in stone. Koei Tecmo, the publisher, might have other plans due to technical considerations. Porting games to different consoles isn't always straightforward, and they may opt to wait. Still, the prospect of a multi-console release is thrilling for fans, especially those who've been eagerly awaiting a chance to play on their preferred platform.

Nioh 3 promises an immersive experience, as revealed in the State of Play show. Players will step into the shoes of a young warrior destined for greatness as the next Shogun. The game teases a mysterious dedication to fighting yokai, with two unique combat styles: Samurai and Ninja. The Samurai style pays homage to the previous games, while the Ninja style adds a new layer of stealth and agility. IGN's 9.6/10 rating for the original Nioh and the 9/10 for Nioh 2 speak volumes about the series' quality.

So, will Nioh 3 conquer more consoles? Only time will tell. What's your take on this potential console expansion? Are you an Xbox or Switch fan eagerly awaiting this release? Share your thoughts below, and let's discuss the future of this thrilling gaming franchise!

Nioh 3 Release Date and Console Availability: What We Know So Far (2026)

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