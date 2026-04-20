Nio Stock Surges: Q4 Sales to Exceed 30 Billion Yuan? CEO William Li's Bold Prediction (2026)

Picture this: your favorite electric vehicle stock suddenly skyrocketing, all because the company's CEO drops a bombshell about record-breaking sales. That's the thrilling reality for Nio investors lately, and it's got everyone talking about the future of EVs in China!

But here's where it gets really exciting – Nio, the innovative electric vehicle maker (for those new to the term, EVs are cars powered by electricity instead of gasoline, helping reduce pollution and fuel costs), is projecting that its vehicle sales for the fourth quarter will surpass 30 billion yuan, which translates to about $4.27 billion. This optimistic outlook came straight from founder and CEO William Li during a special offline gathering with customers in China.

And this is the part most people miss – it's not just the sales talk that's driving buzz. Nio's shares listed in Hong Kong shot up by a solid 4.89% on Monday, closing at HK$40.32. This jump was fueled not only by Li's comments but also by a media report from 36kr revealing that Nio plans to lean more heavily on batteries supplied by CATL, the world's top battery manufacturer and a key investor in Nio. For beginners in the EV world, batteries are like the heart of these cars – they store energy and determine range and performance, so partnering with a giant like CATL could mean better reliability and cost savings, but it also raises questions about supply chain risks if something goes wrong with that one supplier.

When pressed about the company's sales revenue expectations, Li elaborated, 'For the fourth quarter, in terms of our sales, our officially announced single-month procurement figures, as a preliminary guidance, should exceed 30 billion yuan.' To put this in perspective, this would mark a sequential jump of more than 56% compared to the third quarter, where Nio achieved vehicle sales of 19.202 billion yuan through the delivery of 87,071 vehicles. Imagine that growth – it's like the company doubling down on success in just a few months!

Now, let's break down Nio's revenue structure to make this clearer for everyone. The company splits its earnings into two main buckets: vehicle sales (the core business of selling new EVs) and other sales (which include extras like accessories or services). In the third quarter, those other sales hit 2.592 billion yuan, roughly $364 million, showing a 31.2% increase year-over-year. However, it dipped 9.8% from the previous quarter. Nio credits this yearly uptick to booming revenues from used car transactions, technical research and development services, and a surge in parts, accessories, and after-sales vehicle services – all thanks to a growing community of users. For example, as more people buy Nio cars, they're sticking around for maintenance and upgrades, creating a loyal ecosystem that boosts these side revenues.

Shifting gears to Nio's official projections, they've set the bar high for the fourth quarter. In their third-quarter earnings release, the company forecasted total revenue between 32.758 billion yuan ($4.6 billion) and 34.039 billion yuan ($4.781 billion), which means a hefty 66.3% to 72.8% rise compared to the same period last year. They also expect to deliver between 120,000 and 125,000 vehicles, an impressive 65.1% to 72% year-over-year increase. But wait – this is down from their earlier target of 150,000 units. Could this adjustment signal caution amid supply challenges, or is it just smart planning to ensure quality? It's a point that sparks debate among investors.

Li's remarks coincided with a major milestone: Nio just handed over its 40,000th ES8, the third-generation SUV that's quickly become their top seller since hitting the market in September. To give you a sense of the hype, Marketing Vice President Kang Kai hinted in late November that ES8 production might hit 20,000 units by December. Even more interestingly, co-founder and President Lihong Qin had previously mentioned a 50% chance of exceeding 15,000 ES8 units that month – a goal announced at Nio's annual event back in September. These targets show how quickly Nio is ramping up, adapting to demand in real-time.

Speaking of demand, it's off the charts! Nio completely sold out its entire 2025 production run of 40,000 ES8 vehicles in mere minutes after CEO Li opened orders and revealed final prices live on stage. While exact order numbers aren't public, estimates based on delivery timelines suggest interest could be over 100,000 units, with wait times stretching to 24 to 26 weeks initially. As of Monday, those waits have shortened to 20 to 21 weeks (down from 22 to 23 weeks in November), meaning orders placed now are slated for delivery by mid-May 2026. And get this – they reached that 40,000th delivery milestone just 100 days after launch, proving how Nio's designs are resonating with consumers eager for sustainable mobility.

To wrap up the market reaction, Nio's US-listed shares were climbing 1.4% to $5.17 in Monday's pre-market trading session, reflecting global excitement.

But here's where it gets controversial – with such strong demand, why cut the delivery target from 150,000 to 120,000-125,000? Some argue it's a prudent move to avoid overpromising in a competitive EV landscape, while others worry it hints at production hurdles or even market saturation. And what about relying more on CATL for batteries? Is this a smart strategic play for cost efficiency, or does it expose Nio to too much risk if global supply chains face disruptions? Do you think Nio is poised for unstoppable growth, or is there a bubble brewing? Share your thoughts in the comments – agree or disagree, let's discuss!