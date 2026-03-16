Nio's V2G Revolution: Powering the Grid with Battery Swap Stations in Jiangsu (2026)

Get ready for a game-changer! Nio's innovative battery swap stations are making waves in Jiangsu, China, with a large-scale V2G trial that's got everyone talking. But here's where it gets controversial... and exciting!

During the trial, six of Nio's fourth-generation battery swap stations delivered an impressive peak power output of over 1,500 kilowatts. That's a significant contribution, accounting for a whopping 15% of the total discharge share. But wait, there's more!

The trial involved an extensive network of 70 energy facilities, including 56 charging stations and 14 battery swap stations with V2G capabilities. This scale is a massive 80% increase compared to a similar test in 2025, showcasing the rapid progress and potential of this technology.

Nio and its partner, GCL Energy Technology, have a history of collaboration. Together, they launched Suzhou's first carbon-neutral battery swap station back in 2024. But these stations aren't just about swapping batteries; they're also small-scale energy storage facilities, playing a crucial role in grid frequency regulation.

Nio's journey with V2G technology began as early as 2022, with initial trials in China. Fast forward to November 2025, and Nio's battery swap stations in Sweden gained approval to participate in local grid frequency regulation. In January 2024, Nio took a significant step forward by launching 10 V2G destination charging stations in Shanghai, its headquarters city.

And this is the part most people miss... Nio's focus on AI integration is set to intensify in 2026. The company aims to enhance product competitiveness and operational efficiency by deeply integrating AI usage.

So, what do you think? Is V2G technology the future of sustainable energy? Will AI integration revolutionize the industry? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!

Stay tuned for more exciting updates from Nio and the world of sustainable energy!