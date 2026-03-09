Nio's Sales and Operations Leader in Germany Resigns: What's Next for the EV Brand? (2026)

Nio's Head of Sales and Operations in Germany Exits, Sparking Industry Speculation

Sven Conrad, the head of Sales and Operations for Nio's German market, has left the company after three years. This departure comes on the heels of a challenging year for the brand in Germany, where sales dropped 18% despite a 43% surge in nationwide EV registrations. Unlike Norway, where Nio missed its 2025 sales target by 65%, Germany did not have a public sales target set last year.

Conrad joined Nio in September 2022, the same month the company entered the German market, as a Network & Development Manager. His role included implementing the go-to-market strategy and preparing management reports and recommendations for action. After a year, he moved to the Head of Sales & Operations position, overseeing operational sales management in Germany with a focus on efficiency, profitability, and customer satisfaction. He held this role for two and a half years.

Prior to Nio, Conrad worked for Tesla for nearly seven years, serving as Sales & Delivery Manager in South Germany for the last two and a half years. He will now work as a Senior Strategic Sales Manager for BCA Europe. The departure was first reported by X user Marcel Münch on Tuesday. The German market remains the second-largest for the brand, after Norway, despite recent challenges.

Nio's sales in the region declined in 2025, even with the launch of its more affordable Firefly brand in Europe and expansion to new markets. Based on registration figures from seven of the ten markets where it operates, Nio sold 1,321 vehicles last year across both brands, down from 1,637 units sold in 2024 with the Nio brand alone. This industry shift has sparked speculation and questions about the future of Nio's German operations.