China's largest electric SUV yet, the Nio ES9, is designed for comfort and luxury, not driving thrills. With a massive 697 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque, it's more about being driven than driving itself. The ES9 is China's longest electric SUV with a 127.9-inch wheelbase, making it a flagship model for the brand's growing lineup. It's 85 mm longer, 29 mm wider, and 70 mm taller than the ES8, with a 120 mm longer wheelbase, providing more room for passengers. The design is similar to the ES8, but with a more upright and squared front fascia. The ES9 features split DRLs and headlights, a large grille, and a black ribbon along the bottom of the bumper. It also includes a LiDAR protruding from the roof and a single LED light bar at the back. The cabin's design is unknown, but the powertrain details are known. The SUV is powered by a 241 hp electric motor at the front axle and a 456 hp motor at the rear axle, delivering 697 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. The battery pack, sourced from CATL, has a 102 kWh capacity. Nio operates a battery-swapping network, allowing for a depleted battery to be replaced with a fully charged one in just 3 minutes. A full reveal is expected soon, with a domestic launch to follow. Availability outside China is yet to be confirmed.
Nio ES9: China's Largest Electric SUV with Unmatched Luxury (2026)
