Nintendo Switch Surpasses DS: Now the Best-Selling Nintendo Console Ever! (2026)

The Nintendo Switch has officially dethroned the Nintendo DS as the company's best-selling console of all time, selling a total of 155.37 million units. This is a remarkable achievement for the hybrid console, which has been a popular choice for gamers since its release in 2017. But here's where it gets controversial... Some argue that the Sony PS2, with its hidden sales figures, is still the top-selling console, with over 160 million units sold. So, which console is truly the best-seller? And what does this mean for the future of gaming? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Nintendo Switch Surpasses DS: Now the Best-Selling Nintendo Console Ever! (2026)

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