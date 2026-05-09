The Nintendo Switch has officially dethroned the Nintendo DS as the company's best-selling console of all time, selling a total of 155.37 million units. This is a remarkable achievement for the hybrid console, which has been a popular choice for gamers since its release in 2017. But here's where it gets controversial... Some argue that the Sony PS2, with its hidden sales figures, is still the top-selling console, with over 160 million units sold. So, which console is truly the best-seller? And what does this mean for the future of gaming? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
Nintendo Switch Surpasses DS: Now the Best-Selling Nintendo Console Ever! (2026)
References
- https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2026/jan/31/we-have-lost-so-much-of-ourselves-to-smartphones-can-we-get-it-back
- https://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/news/25817116.report-number-men-fighting-banqueting-suite/
- https://arstechnica.com/space/2026/02/spacex-acquires-xai-plans-1-million-satellite-constellation-to-power-it/
- https://www.theguardian.com/business/2026/feb/06/price-of-average-uk-home-passes-300000-for-first-time-halifax-says
- https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2026/02/its-official-the-switch-is-nintendos-best-selling-console-of-all-time
- https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/money/15877976/irn-bru-makers-rival-drinks-firms-major-takeover/
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