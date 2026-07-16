Nintendo Pre-Order Roundup: July 12, 2026 - New Games, Editions, and More! (2026)

Nintendo's July 12, 2026 pre-order updates reveal a diverse range of upcoming releases, catering to various gaming preferences. The list includes highly anticipated titles like Avatar Legends, Dragon's Dogma, The Crew Motorfest, and Unbeatable, among others. These games are set to release on the Nintendo Switch 2, offering players an immersive gaming experience. The pre-orders are available at major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop, providing gamers with convenient access to these exciting titles. The release dates for these games are spread out, with some arriving in September and October, ensuring a steady stream of new content for Nintendo Switch 2 owners. The upcoming releases showcase Nintendo's commitment to delivering a wide variety of gaming experiences, from action-packed adventures to captivating storytelling, catering to a broad audience of gamers.