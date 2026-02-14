Nikola Jokić's Historic Triple-Double Journey | NBA's All-Time Greats (2026)

Get ready to witness history in the making because Nikola Jokić is rewriting the NBA record books, one triple-double at a time. But here's where it gets controversial: Is Jokić on the verge of surpassing Russell Westbrook as the undisputed king of triple-doubles, or will Westbrook's relentless pace keep him firmly on top? Let’s dive in.

Nikola Jokić, the Denver Nuggets’ superstar center, has etched his name alongside the legends of basketball. On a memorable Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, Jokić recorded his 181st career regular-season triple-double, tying the iconic Oscar Robertson for second place on the NBA’s all-time list. And this is the part most people miss: Jokić achieved this feat in just his 781st game, a staggering contrast to Robertson’s 1,039 games. Now, Jokić is just 26 triple-doubles away from catching Russell Westbrook, the current record holder with 207—a number Westbrook continues to build upon, even at 37 years old.

Robertson, affectionately known as the “Big O,” was a trailblazer. He became the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season during the 1961-62 campaign, posting 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 11.4 assists per game. It took 55 years for Westbrook to replicate this achievement in 2016-17, averaging 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists. Westbrook’s dominance didn’t stop there—he broke Robertson’s career triple-double record in his 940th game on May 10, 2021, and has since added four more this season as a member of the Sacramento Kings.

Here’s the bold question: Can Jokić, already a three-time NBA MVP and the all-time assists leader for centers, surpass Westbrook’s record? Jokić is on pace to join Westbrook as the only players to average a triple-double for multiple seasons. With 17 triple-doubles this season, he’s also poised to make history as the first player to shoot 60% from the field and 40% from three-point range in a single season. But Westbrook, averaging 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists this season, shows no signs of slowing down, potentially making Jokić’s pursuit even more challenging.

Jokić’s journey hasn’t been without hurdles. In December 2023, he hyperextended his left knee, sidelining him for 16 games. Yet, he’s bounced back stronger, solidifying his status as one of the most dominant players in the league. While Jokić has already tied one legend and is chasing another, he’s carving out a legacy that’s uniquely his own.

What do you think? Will Jokić surpass Westbrook, or will Westbrook’s record remain untouchable? Let us know in the comments below!

