Niko Price's Retirement Snub: UFC Seattle's Unfair Treatment (2026)

In the world of MMA, retirements are often emotional and highly anticipated moments, but for Niko Price, his retirement story took an unexpected turn. The fighter's final walkout at UFC Fight Night 271 in Seattle was filled with mixed emotions and a fair share of disappointment.

The Retirement Bout

Price, with a record of 16-11 in MMA and 8-11 in the UFC, stepped into the octagon for the last time, facing Michael Chiesa. It was a short-notice fight, and Price, like any retiring athlete, wanted to go out on a high note. However, the outcome was not in his favor, as he was submitted by Chiesa in the first round. But the loss wasn't the only sour note of the night.

A Snubbed Retirement

What many fans and observers found surprising was the post-fight treatment. Price, having informed the UFC of his retirement plans and making it known in the cage, expected a proper send-off. Instead, he was left standing, watching as all the attention was focused on Chiesa. The production team, including commentator Daniel Cormier, seemingly overlooked Price's retirement, a moment that many fighters cherish and prepare for.

"I was promised mic time, but it never came. It was a strange feeling, especially after such an emotional fight," Price recalled. This oversight sparked online criticism, with many questioning the UFC's handling of the situation.

Moving On with Mixed Feelings

Despite the anticlimactic retirement, Price stands by his decision to hang up the gloves. It was a choice he made even before accepting the Chiesa fight, driven by a desire to spend more time with his family and heal his aging body. Price's decade-long UFC career had its highlights, including an upset victory over Brandon Thatch, but it also had its fair share of setbacks and injuries.

"I'm ready to move on and focus on my fishing business and other ventures. I want to spend more time with my kids and explore new passions," Price shared. He plans to stay connected to the sport by coaching and sharing his knowledge, but his primary focus is now on his personal life and business ventures.

A Reflection on Retirement

Price's retirement story serves as a reminder of the emotional journey athletes go through when they decide to call it quits. While the spotlight may not always shine on them in the way they envision, the decision to retire is a personal and powerful one. It's a moment that deserves recognition and respect, regardless of the outcome of the final fight. In Price's case, the lack of acknowledgment adds an intriguing layer to his retirement narrative, leaving fans with a sense of what could have been.

"Retirements are about more than just the fight; they're about the journey and the impact an athlete has made. Price's story is a reminder of the human side of sports and the importance of honoring these moments," concludes an MMA analyst.