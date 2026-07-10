Nikita Tszyu Declares No Rematch with Michael Zerafa: Future Plans Revealed (2026)

A boxing feud that has captivated Australia for years has reached its controversial climax, and it's not going to be resolved in the ring anytime soon.

Nikita Tszyu, the rising star of Australian boxing, has declared that a rematch with his longtime rival, Michael Zerafa, is off the table. This comes after Zerafa's controversial withdrawal from their highly anticipated grudge match, which has left a bitter taste in the mouths of Team Tszyu.

'A Callous and Cowardly Act'

Team Tszyu has branded Zerafa's actions as nothing short of 'callous and cowardly', suggesting he robbed Nikita of a career-defining moment. Glen Jennings, Tszyu's manager, urged Zerafa to retire, emphasizing that the cut he sustained was not planned or premeditated.

'No Rematch, Ever'

In a bold statement, Jennings declared, "I can assure you, there will be no rematch. It's not something we feel is necessary or deserving, and it's certainly not in Nikita's best interests moving forward."

'A Historic Moment Lost'

The fallout from Zerafa's withdrawal has been significant. Jennings expressed his disappointment, stating, "Australia was robbed of a historic moment. We had plans in place to elevate Nikita to new heights, but now it feels like someone moved the finish line just as he was crossing it."

'A Marathon Runner's Disappointment'

Nikita himself echoed these sentiments, saying, "I'm closing the book on it. I'm disappointed for everyone involved. It's a hard pill to swallow when someone's dishonorable actions take away something you've worked so hard for."

'Moving On, But Not Forgetting'

Despite the disappointment, Tszyu is already looking ahead. Jennings revealed that Nikita could be back in the ring as early as April, with no recurring health issues from the brief encounter. However, the question remains: Will Tszyu continue to face domestic rivals, or is he ready to take on the global stage?

'A Superstar and a Rookie'

"Nikita Tszyu is in a unique position. He's a superstar, but he's also a rookie with limited ring time in the last 18 months. We need to find the right balance and the right opponent. I don't want to rush him, but I also don't want to hold him back."

'A Lost Soul in the Ring'

As for Zerafa, Jennings believes he's become a lost soul in the sport, suggesting he should consider moving on to something less hostile.

'What's Next for Tszyu?'

And this is the part most people miss: With Tszyu's superstar status on the rise, the question isn't just about his next opponent, but also about the future of Australian boxing. Will Tszyu continue to dominate the domestic scene, or is he ready to take on the world?

What do you think? Should Tszyu stay in Australia, or is it time for him to go global? Let us know in the comments!