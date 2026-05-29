Nike Sabrina 3 'What The' Exclusive Detailed Look | Release Date, Price & Design Breakdown (2026)

Get ready to witness sneaker history in the making! Sabrina Ionescu isn't just dominating the WNBA courts; she's redefining sneaker culture with her bold, boundary-pushing designs. And her latest collaboration with Nike, the Sabrina 3 'What The,' is no exception. But here's where it gets controversial: is this chaotic mashup of colors and textures a masterpiece or a mess? Let's dive in.

Sabrina Ionescu, the New York Liberty star, has been making waves both on and off the court. Her partnership with Nike has already produced three wildly successful signature sneakers, each pushing the boundaries of style and performance. And this is the part most people miss: her designs aren't just for women's basketball—they've crossed over into the NBA, becoming a staple for players and fans alike. The Nike Sabrina 1, released in September 2023, was a game-changer, and the Sabrina 3 'What The' is poised to continue that legacy.

Recently, fans got a sneak peek at the unreleased Sabrina 3 'What The,' a sneaker that embodies the 'What The' concept with its bold, mismatched design. This isn't just a shoe; it's a statement. The multi-color, multi-texture upper is a visual feast, with knit materials supported by flywire cables in contrasting stitchings. The outsoles? A striking neon pink and green, ensuring no two panels match. It's chaos, but in the best way possible.

Here's the bold part: Nike isn't just selling a sneaker; they're selling a piece of Sabrina's legacy. Her signature is etched into the back heel midsole, and a metallic gold 'S' logo graces each tongue. Even the insoles are mismatched, featuring her logo—a detail that has fans arguing whether this is the best Sabrina 3 colorway yet.

Expected to drop on April 1, 2026, the Nike Sabrina 3 'What The' will retail for $145 in men's sizes and $117 in grade school sizes. Available on Nike SNKRS and select Nike platforms, this release is sure to sell out fast. But the real question is: will you cop or drop? And more importantly, does the 'What The' concept elevate Sabrina's legacy, or is it a step too far? Let us know in the comments—we want to hear your take on this bold, boundary-pushing design!