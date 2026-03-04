Nike Astrograbber Sneaker Review: Waxed Canvas Edition (2026)

Ready to step back in time with a shoe that gets better with age? The iconic Nike Astrograbber, a classic from the 1970s, is getting a stunning makeover that’s all about embracing the journey, not just the destination. Forget shoes that fall apart – this reimagined version is designed to tell a story with every wear!

Originally designed for synthetic football fields, the Astrograbber has been reborn. In 2024, it made a stylish comeback as part of a collaboration with the menswear brand Bode. Now, Nike is taking it a step further with a heritage-inspired update that's sure to turn heads.

So, what's the secret? The new Nike Astrograbber “Medium Olive and Cacao Wow” swaps the original leather upper for a rugged waxed canvas. This isn't just about a fresh look; it's about embracing durability and character. Waxed canvas has been a trusted shield against the elements for centuries, promising a shoe that ages gracefully.

Think of it like a well-worn Barbour jacket. Nike has paired the classic olive green waxed canvas with rich brown-leather accents, creating a look that's both timeless and effortlessly cool. And let's not forget the iconic waffle outsole, a detail born from a clever experiment by Nike's co-founder using his wife's waffle iron in the early '70s. This innovation kicked off half a century of groundbreaking designs from the world's leading sportswear brand.

The Nike Astrograbber “Medium Olive and Cacao Wow” is set to launch in Australia on January 15th for 190 Australian dollars (approximately $128). U.S. release is expected in the coming weeks.

