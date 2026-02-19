Nike Air Max 95 OG Big Bubble Grape: The Iconic Sneaker Returns! (2026)

Get ready to lace up some serious nostalgia, sneakerheads! Nike is bringing back a legendary Air Max 95 colorway that’s been elusive for years, and it’s already hitting shelves. But here’s where it gets exciting: this isn’t just any reissue—it’s the remastered Air Max 95 OG Big Bubble Grape, a fan-favorite from the mid-90s that’s been reimagined to perfection. And this is the part most people miss: this 2026 release promises to be the closest match yet to the original ’95 version, thanks to Nike’s remastered OG Big Bubble treatment.

The Air Max 95 OG Big Bubble Grape has always held a special place in the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts. With its crisp white base, vibrant Court Purple, Emerald Green, and Wolf Grey accents, this retro running shoe is a timeless classic. Fun fact: its nickname is inspired by Michael Jordan’s iconic Air Jordan 5 Grape, released in 1990. While the Air Max 95 adds its own twist with gray and silver hues, the resemblance is undeniable. But is this homage too close for comfort, or a brilliant nod to sneaker history? Let’s discuss in the comments!

What makes this reissue stand out? For starters, it’s the first time this colorway gets the remastered treatment, ensuring it looks and feels as close as possible to the original. Plus, Nike is throwing in a bold new twist: a black-based version of the Grape colorway, set to drop later this year. While a Black Grape style was released in 2019, it featured a reptile-textured finish, making this new iteration a fresh take.

Here’s the kicker: while Nike’s official release is slated for later this spring, the Air Max 95 OG Big Bubble Grape is already available at select retailers like Hibbett, priced at $190. Sizes are limited, so act fast! For those who miss out, don’t worry—a wider release is expected in the coming weeks. Keep an eye out for the women’s-exclusive style code HJ5996-100.

But here’s the controversial question: Is Nike leaning too heavily on nostalgia, or are these remastered releases a genius way to honor sneaker heritage? Share your thoughts below—we want to hear from you!

