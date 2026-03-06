Nike Air Jordan 10 'Hydrangeas' - Unboxing and Review | Spring-Ready Sneaker (2026)

Nike's Jordan 10 Sneaker Gets a Pretty 'Hydrangeas' Makeover

Spring is in the air, and Nike is ready to bloom with its latest Air Jordan 10 'Hydrangeas' sneaker. This stunning release is a breath of fresh air, offering a unique twist on the classic Jordan 10, known for its military-inspired design. But here's where it gets controversial... Is this the perfect spring shoe, or is it just a pretty face?

The 'Hydrangeas' sneaker is a sight to behold, with its creamy chalk-colored leather and pretty purple accents. It's like a spring garden in shoe form! But is it just a pretty face, or does it live up to the hype? The color scheme softens the Jordan 10's typically rugged styling, creating a more feminine and delicate look. This isn't the first time Nike has played with this colorway; it's also graced the sleek Air Force 1s and classic Daybreak sneakers, making them perfect for spring. However, some might argue that the Jordan 10's military-boot-level styling is what makes it iconic, and this new colorway might be a step too far.

The Air Jordan 10 'Hydrangeas' is set to drop on Nike's website and at select retailers on February 12. With all the ice-cold weather, this spring-ready shoe might just be the perfect pick-me-up. But will it live up to the hype? That's for you to decide. So, what do you think? Is this the perfect spring shoe, or is it just a pretty face? Share your thoughts in the comments below!