NIH Study Links Severe CTE to Dementia Risk (2026)

NIH Study Unveils Clear Link Between Severe CTE and Dementia Risk

A groundbreaking study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has uncovered compelling evidence linking severe chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) to an elevated risk of dementia. CTE, a degenerative brain disorder affecting individuals with repeated head injuries over time, can only be diagnosed post-mortem through brain tissue examination. The research, led by scientists at the Boston University CTE Center and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Boston Healthcare System, analyzed 614 donated brains from individuals with known head trauma exposure.

Interestingly, none of the donors had Alzheimer's disease, Lewy body disease, or frontotemporal lobar degeneration, which are common neurodegenerative causes of dementia. The study's key finding was the correlation between severe CTE (stages III and IV) and a higher risk of dementia. Individuals with stage IV CTE were 4.5 times more likely to have experienced dementia during their lives compared to those without CTE. Stage III CTE also showed a significant association with increased dementia risk.

In contrast, less severe CTE (stages I and II) did not demonstrate any measurable link to changes in thinking, mood, or daily functioning. The researchers also noted that mood and behavioral symptoms were not observed at any stage of CTE, suggesting that these changes may arise from other factors related to head trauma or unrelated medical conditions.

Dr. Amy Bany Adams, acting director of the NIH's National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), emphasized the significance of the study's findings. "By examining hundreds of brains and ruling out other common neurodegenerative diseases, the team could focus solely on CTE and establish a direct link to symptoms reported during the individuals' lives."

Dr. Richard Hodes, director of the NIH's National Institute on Aging (NIA), highlighted the importance of understanding the underlying brain changes driving cognitive decline. He stated, "This study clearly demonstrates that only severe CTE is associated with dementia, providing a crucial distinction for researchers, healthcare providers, and families."

The study builds upon previous NIH-funded research published earlier this year, which revealed that repetitive head impacts in young athletes can trigger early cellular changes, such as immune activation and blood vessel alterations, even before the accumulation of tau protein in the brain. However, the exact relationship between these early brain changes and the development of CTE later in life remains uncertain.

This comprehensive research, supported by grants from NINDS and NIA, has enabled the analysis of one of the largest CTE cohorts ever assembled, offering valuable insights into the specific effects of CTE on brain function and disease. The study's findings have been published and are available for further exploration.

The research was funded by NINDS through grant U54 NS115266 and NINDS and NIA through grants R01NS122854 and R01NS139383.