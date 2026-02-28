Nightborn (2024) Review: Parenting Horror Meets Dark Comedy - Finnish Film Explained! (2026)

Parenting: A Descent into Gory, Hilarious Madness? Get ready for a wild ride as Finnish director Hanna Bergholm, following up her acclaimed debut 'Hatching,' delivers 'Nightborn' (Yön Lapsi), a film that transforms the anxieties of new parenthood into a darkly comedic, blood-soaked survival story.

Much like its predecessor, 'Nightborn' delves into the often-unsettling dynamics of family, this time focusing on a couple grappling with the overwhelming reality of their newborn. But this isn't your typical 'baby blues' scenario. Their infant son, it turns out, is a creature of the night, a bloodsucking anomaly that turns a joyous occasion into a terrifying ordeal.

The Bottom Line: Perhaps it's best not to look too closely at the little ones.

Venue: Berlin Film Festival (Competition)

Cast: Seida Haarla, Rupert Grint, Pamela Tola, Pirkko Saisio, Rebecca Lacey, John Thomson

Director: Hanna Bergholm

Screenwriters: Ilja Rautsi, Hanna Bergholm

Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes

But here's where it gets thought-provoking: Is this baby truly a monster, or is it a hyper-stylized, exaggerated reflection of the sheer chaos and exhaustion that first-time parents endure? Bergholm masterfully uses potent metaphors, sometimes a little too on-the-nose, to illustrate the overwhelming nature of child-rearing. She transforms mundane moments – breastfeeding, a baby's first steps, mealtime struggles – into cringe-inducing, laugh-out-loud sequences that will have you squirming and chuckling simultaneously.

From the outset, there's a palpable sense of dread as expectant parents Saga (Seida Haarla) and Jon (Rupert Grint) journey to their remote, dilapidated country home. Saga, being Finnish, and Jon, British, navigate their relationship and the unfolding horrors primarily in English, a clever move that broadens the film's international appeal. However, Jon's outsider status becomes increasingly pronounced as the unsettling events escalate.

Bergholm, co-writing with Ilja Rautsi, crafts an atmosphere that is both unnerving and delightfully absurd. A particularly striking transition from an intimate moment of passion to a graphic birth scene, culminating in a close-up of the bloody infant, sets the stage for the escalating strangeness. The situation intensifies when Saga discovers her baby is covered in hair and recoils from breastfeeding, referring to the infant as 'it' rather than 'him,' nearly losing a nipple in the process.

It seems the couple has indeed brought a monster into their lives. Yet, the film's compelling nature lies in the lingering question: are they simply overreacting to the inherent madness of caring for a baby who refuses to sleep and cries incessantly? Even a pediatrician's reassurances that their son, Kuura, is healthy offer little solace as the child begins to sit up and walk prematurely, all while developing a disturbing thirst for blood.

"It just takes and takes and takes," Saga laments during one of her many sleep-deprived meltdowns, voicing a sentiment familiar to countless new mothers. Despite the terror, Saga finds herself developing a deep bond with Kuura, particularly drawn to the eerie forest surrounding their home. Meanwhile, Jon, like many fathers, finds himself increasingly sidelined, a third wheel to the intense mother-child connection.

And this is the part most people miss: Bergholm expertly weaves these dual interpretations throughout the film, blending the parental journey with copious amounts of gore, hysteria, visual humor, and occasional jump scares. A standout scene, the "here comes the airplane" feeding sequence, spirals into utter chaos, perfectly illustrating how completely their once-happy home has been upended.

While there are plenty of other bizarre, laugh-out-loud moments, the film's central metaphor can sometimes feel a bit overdone. However, Bergholm's sharp sense of humor often saves the day. Haarla and Grint deliver fearless performances, fully committing to the film's batshit crazy premise, even engaging in a physical struggle over their baby's bloody meal.

Technically, 'Nightborn' is a triumph. Pietari Peltola's cinematography lends a fairytale-like quality, Kari Kankaanpää's set designs create unsettlingly lived-in spaces, and the seamless blend of puppets and CGI brings Kuura to life as a wickedly adorable entity, rarely seen in full daylight.

Ultimately, the film leaves us questioning the true nature of the baby. Is it a vampire? A troll? A killer garden gnome? Perhaps the point is that Kuura embodies every new parent's deepest fears: the sleepless nights, the constant demands, the existential dread that makes you question your life choices and perhaps reach for that box of contraceptives. Is the terror of new parenthood so profound that it can manifest as a literal monster? Or is the true horror simply the overwhelming reality of raising a child?