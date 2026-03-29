Night 3 NCAC: Denison Sets 2 Meet Records & Kenyon Dominates Women’s Sprints (2026)

Get ready for an exciting dive into the world of swimming! The NCAC Championships are heating up, and records are falling!

On the third night of the 2026 NCAC Championships, held in Granville, Ohio, we witnessed an incredible display of talent and record-breaking performances. The Denison men and Kenyon women dominated, but here's where it gets controversial and intriguing...

Men's Recap:

Denison's Jack Hill stole the show, breaking the NCAC meet record in the 200 free with an impressive time of 1:35.66. Hill, who holds the top time in Division III this season, is on fire! His teammate, Nick Hensel, closely followed, touching the wall in 1:37.30. But the excitement didn't stop there. Hill, along with Hensel, Cam Blevins-Mohr, and Samuel Hibbert, formed a record-breaking 200 free relay team, clocking in at 1:18.42. Their incredible split times left the previous record in the dust.

Blevins-Mohr continued the winning streak, claiming his own individual victory in the 100 fly with a best time of 47.57. Ben Bevill and Devin Testin also dominated, securing a 1-2 finish for Denison in the 100 back.

And this is the part most people miss...

The Kenyon men, led by Ethan Manske, put up a tough fight. Manske's breaststroke split in the 400 IM was nothing short of extraordinary, allowing him to pass Denison's Luke Swiggett for the win. Noel Tumbasz, another Kenyon standout, won the 100 breast, touching half a second ahead of his teammate.

Women's Recap:

The Kenyon women, led by Gwen Eisenbeis, made waves with a new NCAC meet record in the 100 backstroke. Eisenbeis, who entered the day with a personal best of 54.62, shattered the previous record set in 2022. Her time of 54.36 not only secured the win but also moved her up to the top of the NCAA rankings this season. Molly Haag and Kelsey Van Eldik added to Kenyon's success, each claiming victories in their respective events.

Despite Kenyon's impressive lead, Denison had a night to remember. The women's 200 free relay team, consisting of Olivia Morse, Phoebe Ferguson, Hailey Kaminski, and Caroline Ramirez, put on a show, touching just 0.07 ahead of Kenyon. Ferguson's earlier performance in the 100 fly, where she finished a close second, added to Denison's momentum.

Senior Emily Harris showcased her talent, winning the 400 IM with a time of 4:22.77. Her season's best of 4:20.06 currently leads Division III.

Scores Thru Day 3:

1. Denison University - 1352.5

2. Kenyon College - 1193.5

3. John Carroll University - 805.5

4. DePauw University - 716

5. Wabash College - 655

6. College of Wooster - 511.5

7. Oberlin College - 471

8. Ohio Wesleyan University - 276

9. Wittenberg University - 112

As the NCAC Championships progress, the competition intensifies. Who will emerge as the ultimate champion? Will Denison close the gap, or will Kenyon maintain their lead? The stage is set for an unforgettable finale. Don't miss out on the action!

Thoughts? Who do you think will take home the title? Share your predictions and insights in the comments below!