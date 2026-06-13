Nigeria's Education Boost: N4bn Grants for Tinubu Polytechnic & Epe Varsity - Full Details (2026)

The Federal Government's approval of N4 billion in take-off grants for two new institutions, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal Polytechnic in Abuja and the Federal University of Science and Technology in Epe, Lagos, marks a significant step towards expanding access to higher education in Nigeria. This move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the country's capacity in science, technology, and innovation, with a particular focus on producing skilled manpower for national development. The institutions' strategic locations in Abuja and Epe are seen as key to harnessing the economic potential and human resources of these regions.

The take-off grants, totaling N2 billion each, are intended to facilitate the establishment of essential administrative and academic frameworks. This financial support is crucial for the institutions' initial operations, enabling them to focus on technological innovation, renewable energy, climate change response, disaster risk management, and other areas relevant to national development. The grants will help these newly created institutions become operational and establish themselves as centers of excellence in their respective fields.

The inauguration of key officials, including Prof. Nosiru Onibon as the pioneer Rector of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal Polytechnic and Prof. Adeola Oshikoya as the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Science and Technology, underscores the government's commitment to strong leadership and effective governance. The selection of these appointees, based on their records of service and achievements, reflects the administration's dedication to ensuring that these institutions are led by competent and dedicated individuals. The minister, Dr. Tunji Alausa, emphasized the importance of high-quality education, stating that every child in the country deserves access to education comparable to global standards.

The focus on teacher education, as exemplified by the appointment of Dr. Angela Ajala as the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education, highlights the government's understanding of the critical role that educators play in the development of the country's education system. This comprehensive approach to education development, encompassing both institutional infrastructure and human resource management, is a testament to the administration's commitment to a robust and sustainable educational framework.

In conclusion, the approval of take-off grants for these two institutions is a significant step towards enhancing Nigeria's higher education landscape. By providing the necessary financial support and strategic leadership, the government is poised to establish these institutions as pillars of innovation and development, contributing to the country's long-term growth and prosperity.