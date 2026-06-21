Nigel Owens Weighs In On Ethan Hooker Controversy (2026)

Nigel Owens, a former Test referee, has weighed in on the controversial incident involving Ethan Hooker and Luke Morgan. Owens believes that Morgan's actions were dangerous and illegal, but he also highlights the unacceptable abuse directed at Morgan and his family on social media. The incident occurred during a match between the Ospreys and the Sharks, where Morgan dived onto Hooker after he had scored a try, resulting in a dislocated shoulder for Hooker. Despite the injury, Owens argues that the officials' decision not to penalize Morgan was correct, as the incident did not reach the threshold for a red card. However, he suggests that it should have been penalized and potentially sin-binned. Owens emphasizes the importance of refereeing the action rather than the outcome, and he criticizes the social media reaction, calling it "unacceptable abuse." This incident raises questions about the balance between player safety and the rules of the game, and it highlights the need for a more nuanced approach to refereeing and fan behavior.