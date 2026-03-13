Nicolo Bulega's Unstoppable Streak: Becoming Italy's WorldSBK Champion (2026)

Nicolo Bulega's Unbeaten Streak: A Milestone in the Making

Nicolo Bulega has an impressive record at Phillip Island, having dominated the World Superbike scene since 2024. His recent trio of victories has not only solidified his position as a force to be reckoned with but has also pushed him towards a significant milestone in the sport.

With a total of 23 wins under his belt, Bulega has surpassed the legendary Max Biaggi and Marco Melandri, becoming the Italian rider with the most wins in WorldSBK. But here's where it gets controversial... Bulega himself downplays this achievement, stating, "It's nothing, but it's something." An intriguing comment, don't you think?

"I'm truly grateful to become the Italian with the most wins," Bulega shared with WorldSBK.com after his wet race victory. "I want to keep adding more wins to my record."

While his Race 1 win was a straightforward affair, Bulega faced some challenges on Sunday. Starting fourth in the Superpole Race, he had to navigate through the pack in light rain, and then Race 2 brought full-wet conditions. Despite these obstacles, Bulega's determination shone through.

"The Superpole Race was tricky due to the light rain, but I had to be cautious with slick tires," he explained. "I managed to win, and it was an enjoyable race."

And this is the part most people miss... Bulega's anger at the rain turned into a driving force, propelling him to victory in Race 2. "I channeled my anger into positive energy to win in the wet. It was a challenging race, but I'm thrilled to have won again."

Bulega's treble doesn't signal an end to the competition, though. He insists that his rivals shouldn't be too concerned, as he believes Phillip Island is his favorite track. "I love winning here, and my goal is to keep winning. I know my competitors will improve, and I'll be ready for the challenge."

So, what do you think? Is Bulega's achievement a big deal, or is he right in downplaying it?