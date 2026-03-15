Nicole Kidman's Daughter Sunday Rose Reveals Family's Secret to Success: 'Do, Not Just Say' (2026)

The Rise of Sunday Rose: A Young Star's Journey

The world of fashion and entertainment is abuzz with the emergence of Sunday Rose, the 17-year-old daughter of Hollywood royalty, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. In just a few short years, Sunday has gone from a jet-setting teenager to a rising star in the modeling world, gracing the covers of prestigious magazines and walking the runways for top fashion houses.

A Model's Journey

Sunday's career took off in 2024 when she made her runway debut for Miu Miu, a momentous occasion for any aspiring model. Fast forward to 2026, and she has become a fashion industry darling. From being a staple for Dior to becoming one of the faces of OMEGA's latest campaign, Sunday's success is a testament to her talent and the support of her famous family.

Personally, I find it intriguing how Sunday's career is blossoming at such a young age. It's not uncommon for celebrity kids to follow in their parents' footsteps, but Sunday's trajectory is remarkable. What makes this even more fascinating is her ability to navigate the fashion world with grace and poise, all while maintaining a strong sense of self.

Family Values and Inspiration

Sunday's success is not just a result of her talent; it's also a product of her upbringing. She credits her mother, Nicole Kidman, as her biggest inspiration, and it's easy to see why. Kidman, a renowned actress and Oscar winner, has not only paved the way for her daughter in the entertainment industry but has also instilled in her a strong work ethic and a commitment to following through on her word.

One of the family's core principles is 'doing, not just saying,' which emphasizes the importance of action over mere words. This philosophy is a powerful tool for anyone, especially in an industry where talk is often cheap. What many people don't realize is that this simple idea can be a game-changer, fostering a sense of accountability and integrity.

The Film Industry Aspirations

Sunday's ambitions don't stop at modeling. She has her sights set on the film industry, but not in front of the camera. She aspires to be a filmmaker, drawing inspiration from psychological horror and female directors like Greta Gerwig. This reveals a deeper layer to her personality and a desire to express herself creatively beyond the runway.

What I find particularly interesting is her choice of genre and role models. Psychological horror is a niche genre that requires a unique understanding of human psychology, and female directors like Gerwig have been breaking barriers in a male-dominated industry. This suggests that Sunday is not just following a trend but is driven by a genuine passion and a desire to contribute something unique.

Grounding Forces and Travel

Despite her glamorous life, Sunday recognizes the importance of staying grounded. She cites her time at school and being at home as crucial for maintaining perspective. This is a refreshing perspective, as many young celebrities can get swept up in the whirlwind of fame and fortune.

Her ability to find stability in the midst of a chaotic industry is commendable. What's more, she has inherited her mother's love for travel, but with a twist. Sunday has learned to be a traveler, not just a tourist, appreciating the unique experiences and cultures each destination offers. This is a skill that will serve her well in her future endeavors, both personally and professionally.

A Bright Future Ahead

As Sunday Rose continues to make her mark in the fashion world and beyond, it's clear that she is a force to be reckoned with. Her success is a testament to her hard work, talent, and the values instilled in her by her family.

In my opinion, Sunday's story is a reminder that success is not just about talent; it's about the values and principles that guide our actions. Her journey is an inspiration to anyone striving to make their mark in a competitive industry. It will be fascinating to see how she continues to navigate the entertainment world and what new heights she will reach in the years to come.