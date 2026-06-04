Nicole Kidman, the Oscar-winning actress, is embracing life as a single woman with a radiant smile and a playful spirit. Just months after her divorce from Keith Urban, she shared a cozy Galentine's Day post, radiating warmth, pride, and resilience. The photo, taken from her bed, shows Kidman smiling comfortably under the covers, captioned simply, 'Happy Galentines.' This unofficial holiday of female friendship, popularized by Parks and Recreation, is a celebration of the strength of women's bonds. Kidman's fans flooded the comments, praising her glow and sending love, with one noting that she looked ready for an amazing weekend ahead. This cozy Galentine's moment comes five months after her divorce, which was filed on September 30, 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple had been drifting apart, with Urban establishing a separate residence by September, and despite efforts to reconcile, Kidman chose to move forward. The divorce marked the end of a 19-year marriage and a public outing at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville in June 2025. Kidman has been prioritizing time with her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, and creating new traditions, such as their first Thanksgiving since the split. She has also found solidarity with fellow Australian Deborra-Lee Furness, who recently parted ways with Hugh Jackman. Kidman and Furness have joined forces, bonding and sharing humor, turning their shared experiences into a source of strength. Nicole Kidman is thriving post-divorce, keeping busy professionally and turning heads at events. Her Galentine's post is a milestone, signaling self-love and optimism, and she is embracing this fresh start with unwavering family support and a circle of empowering friends, prioritizing happiness and connection on her own terms.
Nicole Kidman's Cozy Galentine's Day: Embracing Life After Divorce (2026)
References
- https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/english/hollywood/news/nicole-kidman-shares-cozy-galentines-moment-signaling-strength-after-split-from-keith-urban/articleshow/128336095.cms
- Brain Breakthrough: How Astrocytes Could Explain Unlimited Human Memory
- Marilyn Monroe's Personal Items: A Look at the Upcoming Auction
- Marilyn Monroe's Personal Items: A Look at the Upcoming Auction
- SC surfer Isla Hardy wins Rip Curl GromSearch’s West Coast Region title | Local Roundup
- NBA Finals 2026 Game 1 Preview: Knicks vs Spurs - Who Will Win?
- Nordstrom Rack Gift Card Deal: Get a $15 Bonus at Best Buy!
- Outdoor Entertaining Ideas: Transform Your Backyard with These Design Trends
- Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Brad Pitt's Iconic Friends Cameo & Their Friendly Exes Dynamic
- Police Anti-Racism Policies: Did They Fail Henry Nowak?
- Canada's AI Strategy: A Call to Action for Global Regulation
- Gold Pressured by Rate Hike Expectations
- AI-Powered Computer Worms: A New Cyber Threat
- Reddit Moderators Ban Peptide and HRT Posts Amid AI Manipulation Concerns
- Rod Brind’Amour Explains Why He Didn’t Challenge Vegas’ Game 1 Goal | Stanley Cup Final Analysis
- Epic Free Surf Edit: Surf City El Salvador Pro 2026 - Italo Ferreira, Stephanie Gilmore & More!
- Megan Thee Stallion's Court Rival Claims Financial Hardship, Can't Afford $75K Owed
- Power Outage in Petersburg: 1,400 Customers Affected, Cause Unknown
- The 60 Minutes Shakeup: Steve Kroft's Take on the Recent Changes
- Sam Darnold Reacts to Rams Acquiring Myles Garrett - Seahawks vs Rams Rivalry Heats Up!
- Unveiling the Universe's Magnetic Secrets: Largest Map Ever Released
- Unveiling the Global Impact: WHO's Foodborne Disease Estimates 2000-2021
- Russell Wilson Retires from NFL: Seahawks Legend Joins CBS Sports
- Chris Sale's Impressive Comeback: Can He Replicate 2018 Success?
- Senators Clash Over $1.8 Billion Payout Fund: GOP Opposition and Trump's Withdrawal
- Amber Klingensmith Commits to University of Wyoming for Swimming
- NZD Plummets: Fed's Hawkish Stance Boosts USD
- Miami's Iconic Betsy Orb: A Digital Art Revolution
- Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Series Recap and Preview | MLB 2023
- FIFA Bans Water Bottles at 2026 World Cup: What You Need to Know!
- Trump's Move: 8,000 Federal Employees Lose Job Protections
- ASX 200 LIVE: Iran-Kuwait Conflict Impacts Global Markets
- Robotics Revolution: Consistent Training Beats Complex Data
- Amber Klingensmith Commits to University of Wyoming for Swimming
- 90s Child Star Thora Birch's Transformation: From Hocus Pocus to Hollywood Comeback
- Josh Staumont Released by Reds: What's Next for the Former Royals Pitcher?
- Penfolds' Parent Company: A Strategic Shift and Its Impact
- Man Utd Transfer Update: Carrick's Summer Plans & Latest Rumors
- Queensland's AU$200 Million Solar Energy Revolution: Powering the Northwest
- Real Madrid Transfer News: Haaland, Rodri, and the Presidential Race
- Unraveling the Mystery: How NASCAR TV Ratings are Measured in the Digital Age
- Jim Cramer's Warning: AI Boom and the Threat to Bull Markets
- CHP warns drivers of U.S. 199 roundabout construction at Elk Valley Cross Road
- Minnesota Frost Re-Signs Taylor Heise: 2026-27 PWHL Season & Beyond!
- AEW Stars React: Would New Day Be a Perfect Fit?
- AI Boom: Why Taiwan and South Korea's Markets are Thriving While India Struggles
- Christian Louboutin Men's Fall/Winter 2026 Campaign: A Fashion Extravaganza
- US House Limits Trump's War Powers in Iran: What You Need to Know
- Roblox's AI Revolution: Unlocking Photorealistic Multiplayer Worlds
- And Then There Were 4: Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Welcome New Baby
- Pavelski's Impact: Guiding Hertl to Success and the Bond with Warsofsky
- Real Madrid Transfer News: Haaland, Rodri, and the Presidential Race
- Breakthrough Ovarian Cancer Drug: More Time, Better Quality of Life | Mirvetuximab Explained
- Summer 2026 Anime Guide: Top Picks & Where to Watch
- Tesla's Driver Monitoring Evolution: How FSD v14.3.3 Keeps You Honest
- Ben Askren's Prediction: Tsarukyan vs Covington - A Coin Flip Showdown!
- Eagles Roster Moves: Brandon Graham's Release and Chandler Martin's Return
- Trump's Executive Order: 8,000 Federal Positions Shifted to Schedule Policy/Career
- Marilyn Monroe's Most Iconic Items Up For Auction! (Bras, Gates & More!)
- Nordstrom Rack Gift Card Deal: Get a $15 Bonus at Best Buy!
- Liverpool Transfer Rumors: Breaking Down the Latest News and Gossip
- SC Surfer Isla Hardy Claims Rip Curl GromSearch West Coast Title | Santa Cruz Sports
- Tom Lee's Bitmine Strategy: Preferred Stocks with a 9.5% Dividend
- Outdoor Entertaining Ideas: Elevate Your Backyard Design
- Michelle Visage on RuPaul's Drag Race, Emmy Hopes, and the Biopic
- Louisville I-65 Shutdown: Traffic Updates, Crashes, and Construction Progress
- Minnesota Frost Re-Signs Taylor Heise: 2026-27 PWHL Season & Beyond!
- Oregon Rural Hospitals Get $37M+ for Maternal Care Amid Medicaid Cuts!
- Jim Cramer's Warning: AI Boom and the Threat to Bull Markets
- Photographers React to George Eastman Museum's New Photo Fees
- How 'The Simpsons' Inspired the Horror Hit 'Obsession' - A Deep Dive
- Why Crypto is Experiencing the 'Coldest Winter Ever': Bloomberg's Weisenthal Explains
- The Future of Riverchase Galleria: A Mayor's Hope for Revitalization
- Mets End Mariners' Streak: Bo Bichette's 4-Hit Game Leads to 7-1 Victory
- Unveiling the Ancient Secrets: Cambrian's Complex Colonial Life
- Manchester City's Transfer Saga: Elliot Anderson Bid Rejected by Nottingham Forest | Latest Updates
- Unveiling the Universe's Magnetic Secrets: Largest Map Ever Released
- Tommy Fury's Heartwarming Gesture: Flying to Molly-Mae's Side for the Birth of Their Second Child
- William Villeneuve Sets Franchise Playoff Points Record: Toronto Marlies in Need of a Response
- Kakadu's Iconic Falls: Why Jim Jim and Twin Falls Stay Closed
- Why Crypto is Experiencing the 'Coldest Winter Ever': Bloomberg's Weisenthal Explains
- Sam Rockwell's Ray Gunn: A Nostalgic Sci-Fi Adventure
- AI Boom: Why Taiwan and South Korea's Markets are Thriving While India Struggles
- Pavelski's Impact: Guiding Hertl to Success and the Bond with Warsofsky
- Solar Power Shock: Melbourne Family's Bill Skyrockets 400%! | Energy Crisis
- San Diego County's Fight Against Cross-Border Sewage: Economic Impacts Revealed
- Northern Lights Tonight: 8 States May See Aurora Borealis
- Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire: US-Brokered Agreement Excludes Hezbollah
- Josh Staumont Released by Reds: What's Next for the Former Royals Pitcher?
- FIFA's Strict Rules: How a B.C. Charity's World Cup Ticket Raffle Was Shut Down
- SC Surfer Isla Hardy Wins Rip Curl GromSearch’s West Coast Region Title
- Minnesota Frost's Big Move: Re-signing Taylor Heise for 2026-29 Seasons
- Bleachers Live at Stone Pony: A Night to Remember
- Women's Flag Football Coming to Canadian Universities | U Sports Pilot Program
- Why Rod Brind'Amour Didn't Challenge the Controversial Goal in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final
- Uncovering the Brain's Secret: How Astrocytes May Hold the Key to Unlimited Memory
- Wyatt Flores' New Album 'Scared of Heights' - An Intimate Look at the Country Star's Journey
- Breakthrough Ovarian Cancer Drug: More Time, Better Quality of Life | Mirvetuximab Explained
- Shocking Home Invasion: Elderly Couple Stabbed, Intruder Shot Near Tenterfield
- Camila Cabello & Billionaire Heir Henry Chalhoub Split: What Went Wrong? | Celebrity Breakup News
- Market Updates: ASX Set to Open Lower, SpaceX's Mega IPO
Author: Nathanial Hackett
Last Updated:
Views: 6869
Rating: 4.1 / 5 (52 voted)
Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful
Name: Nathanial Hackett
Birthday: 1997-10-09
Address: Apt. 935 264 Abshire Canyon, South Nerissachester, NM 01800
Phone: +9752624861224
Job: Forward Technology Assistant
Hobby: Listening to music, Shopping, Vacation, Baton twirling, Flower arranging, Blacksmithing, Do it yourself
Introduction: My name is Nathanial Hackett, I am a lovely, curious, smiling, lively, thoughtful, courageous, lively person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.