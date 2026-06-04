Nicole Kidman's Cozy Galentine's Day: Embracing Life After Divorce (2026)

Nicole Kidman, the Oscar-winning actress, is embracing life as a single woman with a radiant smile and a playful spirit. Just months after her divorce from Keith Urban, she shared a cozy Galentine's Day post, radiating warmth, pride, and resilience. The photo, taken from her bed, shows Kidman smiling comfortably under the covers, captioned simply, 'Happy Galentines.' This unofficial holiday of female friendship, popularized by Parks and Recreation, is a celebration of the strength of women's bonds. Kidman's fans flooded the comments, praising her glow and sending love, with one noting that she looked ready for an amazing weekend ahead. This cozy Galentine's moment comes five months after her divorce, which was filed on September 30, 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple had been drifting apart, with Urban establishing a separate residence by September, and despite efforts to reconcile, Kidman chose to move forward. The divorce marked the end of a 19-year marriage and a public outing at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville in June 2025. Kidman has been prioritizing time with her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, and creating new traditions, such as their first Thanksgiving since the split. She has also found solidarity with fellow Australian Deborra-Lee Furness, who recently parted ways with Hugh Jackman. Kidman and Furness have joined forces, bonding and sharing humor, turning their shared experiences into a source of strength. Nicole Kidman is thriving post-divorce, keeping busy professionally and turning heads at events. Her Galentine's post is a milestone, signaling self-love and optimism, and she is embracing this fresh start with unwavering family support and a circle of empowering friends, prioritizing happiness and connection on her own terms.