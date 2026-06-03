Nicolas Cage Returns in the Longlegs Universe! | Osgood Perkins' New Movie Announced (2026)

The highly anticipated sequel to the occult horror film Longlegs, starring Nicolas Cage, is finally in the works. This news comes as a surprise to many, as the original film was initially dismissed as a singular, one-off creation. However, writer-director Osgood Perkins is re-teaming with Cage, marking a significant shift in the film's trajectory. The sequel will be produced by Paramount Pictures, a move that suggests a larger-scale production and potentially a different tone from the original. The first Longlegs, with a modest budget of $10 million, became a word-of-mouth sensation, thanks to its occult-themed marketing, in-theater stunts, and Cage's unforgettable performance. It went on to gross an impressive $128 million at the box office, solidifying its place in the horror genre. The original film's conclusion, however, left the fate of the main character, Dale Cobble, uncertain, and the possibility of a return seemed unlikely. The sequel, set in the Longlegs Cinematic Universe (LCU), will explore new storylines and characters, offering a fresh take on the occult horror genre. While the details remain scarce, the prospect of another Longlegs film is already generating excitement among fans, who eagerly await the return of Cage's unhinged performance and the eerie atmosphere that defined the original. As the film industry continues to evolve, this sequel represents a fascinating development, blending the original's unique style with the potential for a broader, more expansive narrative.

Nicolas Cage Returns in the Longlegs Universe! | Osgood Perkins' New Movie Announced (2026)

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