Nick Woltemade’s Position Switch at Newcastle: A Bold Move or Miscast? (2026)

Newcastle's record signing, Nick Woltemade, is being deployed in a surprising new role, and it echoes a past club decision that dramatically reshaped a star player's career! It seems history might be repeating itself at St. James' Park, as the Magpies, after a significant investment in Nick Woltemade, are exploring a positional switch that could unlock his full potential, much like what happened with Joelinton.

When Newcastle United splashed out a club-record sum to bring Joelinton to Tyneside, the expectation was that they had secured a prolific center-forward to conquer their attacking challenges. However, it turned out they had actually acquired a world-class midfielder, a talent that was simply waiting to be discovered in a different role. Now, fast forward six years, and a similar narrative might be unfolding with Nick Woltemade.

Newcastle once again turned to the Bundesliga, investing another club-record fee, this time in Nick Woltemade, with the hope of solving their attacking deficiencies. But here's where it gets interesting: perhaps, in time, the club might find they have unearthed another stellar midfielder rather than a traditional 'number nine'.

These are still early days in Woltemade's positional evolution on Tyneside. He's recently featured in a midfield capacity in the closing stages of a win against Tottenham, and then started in midfield in subsequent victories over Aston Villa and Qarabag. According to manager Eddie Howe, this isn't as a 'number ten' but as an orthodox midfielder, specifically on the left of a midfield three within Howe's preferred 4-3-3 formation.

And this is the part most people miss: When Joelinton was first moved back into midfield, it was an enforced change at the beginning of Howe's tenure due to a red card that necessitated a major on-pitch reshuffle. No one could have predicted how perfectly suited the Brazilian would be to this new role. The same sentiment seems to apply to Woltemade. While the evidence from his last two matches is admittedly limited, it's possible that repositioning the 24-year-old could be the key to unleashing the abundant potential he undoubtedly possesses.

Eddie Howe explained the club's approach: "We’ve done a lot of work with him in that position away from the game day, as much as we can with the limited training time that we have. But we are turning up and training, and it’s what you do in that time that is the really important thing. Nick’s attitude to his work has been excellent. We’ve asked him to play a slightly different role, albeit it’s not a million miles from how we were playing with him as the number nine. He was coming low, he was coming deep, it’s just he’s slightly to one side now."

Howe elaborated on Woltemade's strengths: "I don’t see a big, massive issue here. He’s a player who plays better between the lines than stretching the line, I think that’s obvious. It’s more the defensive work that he has to grasp and what we then ask of him off the ball. Even as a number nine, leading the line, his off-the-ball performances were really good. Tactically, he’s a very intelligent player, he’s obviously been very well educated in his former clubs. He’s taken to it really quickly, and full compliments to him for being able to do that."

According to Howe, the demands placed on Woltemade as a left-sided midfielder are not drastically different from what was expected when he was leading the line earlier in the season. It's worth noting that Howe never viewed the summer signing from Stuttgart as a purely 'orthodox number nine'.

"I don’t think it’s that different, personally," Howe stated. "Is there slightly more physical demand? Yes. But it’s slight. The thing with Nick, and we noticed this straight away from working with him, is that he’s got really good endurance levels. His ability to run and cover long distance is actually very high. I think he can do it. Of course, there’s things to learn, improve and develop within his game in that position, but I think he’s a versatile player."

Woltemade certainly impressed in the recent win over Qarabag, dictating play as Newcastle dominated. However, that was against a team that was defending poorly, in a match where Newcastle enjoyed overwhelming possession. Could Woltemade successfully transition to a midfield role against a formidable opponent like Manchester City, where his defensive contributions will be under intense scrutiny? This is where the real test lies.

Howe, when asked about the prospect of fielding Woltemade in midfield against Manchester City, responded with a confident, "We will see." He added, "I’d say from what I’ve seen in training and the way that he’s taken to the work that we’ve done with him, I’d say yes. Of course, doing that in one environment is different to doing it on a matchday, with the pressure and the game and everything that entails. But I wouldn’t play him there if I didn’t think he could do it."

What are your thoughts on this positional switch for Nick Woltemade? Do you believe it's a stroke of genius or a risky gamble? Share your opinions in the comments below!