Nick Kyrgios Opts Out of Australian Open Singles Draw to Focus on Doubles (2026)

Get ready for some tennis drama! Nick Kyrgios, the former Wimbledon finalist, has made a bold move by opting out of the singles competition at the upcoming Australian Open. But here's the twist: he's not done with the tournament just yet!

Kyrgios, a seasoned player with a quarter-final appearance at his home Grand Slam in 2015, has decided to focus solely on the doubles event. With a series of injuries in recent years, including wrist reconstruction and knee surgeries, he's taking a strategic approach to his comeback.

"I'm fit and back on court, but five-setters are a different beast," Kyrgios explained. "I'm not quite ready to go the full distance yet."

And this is the part most people miss: Kyrgios is prioritizing his health and long-term career. By choosing doubles, he ensures he can still compete and contribute to the tournament without pushing his body too hard.

But here's where it gets controversial... Tennis Australia (TA) has granted a wildcard to Stan Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, for what will be his final appearance at the Australian Open before retiring at the end of the season.

"Winning the Australian Open in 2014 was an absolute career highlight," Wawrinka said. "I'm incredibly grateful for this wildcard."

So, what do you think? Is Kyrgios making the right call by focusing on doubles? And what impact will Wawrinka's wildcard have on the singles draw?