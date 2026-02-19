Nick Kyrgios Opts Out of Australian Open Singles Draw to Focus on Doubles (2026)

Get ready for some tennis drama! Nick Kyrgios, the former Wimbledon finalist, has made a bold move by opting out of the singles competition at the upcoming Australian Open. But here's the twist: he's not done with the tournament just yet!

Kyrgios, a seasoned player with a quarter-final appearance at his home Grand Slam in 2015, has decided to focus solely on the doubles event. With a series of injuries in recent years, including wrist reconstruction and knee surgeries, he's taking a strategic approach to his comeback.

See Also
Czechia's Krejcikova and Mensik Shine in United Cup Victory over NorwayHsieh Su-wei's 40th Birthday: 40 Incredible Tennis Stats!Novak Djokovic Quits PTPA: Why He Left the Player Union He Co-FoundedSofia Kenin's Brisbane Comeback: A Former Champ's 2026 Start

"I'm fit and back on court, but five-setters are a different beast," Kyrgios explained. "I'm not quite ready to go the full distance yet."

See Also
Naomi Osaka vs Maria Sakkari: United Cup 2026 Opening Day Showdown | Tennis Highlights & Analysis

And this is the part most people miss: Kyrgios is prioritizing his health and long-term career. By choosing doubles, he ensures he can still compete and contribute to the tournament without pushing his body too hard.

But here's where it gets controversial... Tennis Australia (TA) has granted a wildcard to Stan Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, for what will be his final appearance at the Australian Open before retiring at the end of the season.

"Winning the Australian Open in 2014 was an absolute career highlight," Wawrinka said. "I'm incredibly grateful for this wildcard."

So, what do you think? Is Kyrgios making the right call by focusing on doubles? And what impact will Wawrinka's wildcard have on the singles draw? Let's discuss in the comments and share our thoughts on these tennis legends' decisions!

Nick Kyrgios Opts Out of Australian Open Singles Draw to Focus on Doubles (2026)

References

Top Articles
FX Market Update: Three Key Themes Shaping Global Currency Trends
Europe's Future: Which Countries Face the Most Extreme Heatwaves by 2100?
Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15: Which Flagship Smartphone is the Ultimate Winner?
Latest Posts
Lakers vs. Clippers: Player Grades & Game Analysis! Did the Comeback Work?
Australian Open 2026: Alcaraz's Rise, Gauff's Comeback, and Dance Moves on Court
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Eusebia Nader

Last Updated:

Views: 5986

Rating: 5 / 5 (60 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Eusebia Nader

Birthday: 1994-11-11

Address: Apt. 721 977 Ebert Meadows, Jereville, GA 73618-6603

Phone: +2316203969400

Job: International Farming Consultant

Hobby: Reading, Photography, Shooting, Singing, Magic, Kayaking, Mushroom hunting

Introduction: My name is Eusebia Nader, I am a encouraging, brainy, lively, nice, famous, healthy, clever person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.