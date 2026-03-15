Nick Kyrgios: Australian Open Wildcard or Qualifying? His Stance on Competing (2026)

Nick Kyrgios is gearing up for the possibility of competing in the Australian Open qualifying rounds if he doesn't secure a wildcard entry. He firmly states that he will not "sugarcoat" his situation by accepting a main-draw wildcard when the tournament commences this summer.

Having reached the finals of Wimbledon in 2022, Kyrgios has only participated in six tour matches over the past three years due to significant knee and wrist injuries that nearly ended his career. He is now on the road to recovery and is eagerly anticipating a chance to participate in this month’s Grand Slam at Melbourne Park.

Next week, he will take part in the Brisbane International, a tournament he previously won in 2018, where he will be competing as a wildcard entry. His first challenge will come against American player Aleksandar Kovacevic, who is currently ranked 60th in the world. Additionally, he will team up with fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis for the doubles event.

Currently, Kyrgios has lost his injury-protected ranking and finds himself positioned at number 671 globally, which means he is reliant on wildcards to enter competitions. Despite this, he maintains that he has nothing to prove to anyone.

The 30-year-old is clear about his intentions, stating he will not "grovel" for a spot in the Australian Open. Instead, he expresses a willingness to join other local athletes in the qualifying rounds starting January 13, should Tennis Australia require him to take that route.

"Potentially, yes... I will get through this week and whatever the Australian Open brings, it will bring," Kyrgios remarked on Saturday, noting that the tournament is still two weeks away and circumstances can change.

Tennis Australia faces a difficult decision too, as Australian favorite Jordan Thompson, a top-30 player as of late 2024, is currently set to compete in the qualifiers, essentially vying for the same wildcard opportunity as Kyrgios after his ranking dropped outside the top 100 last year. If Kyrgios does choose to pursue qualification, it would significantly increase visibility for those matches and provide an opportunity for Kyrgios to demonstrate his commitment to delivering "the Kyrgios experience" for fans, a performance he believes he owes them.

"I could easily contact Tennis Australia and say, 'I feel 100 percent; I'm going to reach a grand slam final, something no other male player from Australia has achieved in the past 19 years,'" he explained. "I could just play nice and take the wildcard, but I want to first prove it to myself.

"I don't want to be the kind of player who takes opportunities away from young talents who have been working hard for their moment."

Kyrgios recalls how an injured John Millman chose to pass on his French Open wildcard back in 2013, allowing an 18-year-old Kyrgios to make his Grand Slam debut, an act that he believes was pivotal in shaping his career.

"That moment changed everything for me; it marked the beginning of my career as a different player," he said. "If I’m not ready, I’d much rather see that wildcard go to someone deserving who is in peak condition."

Reflecting on his recent performances, Kyrgios mentioned that despite losing in both the first round of Brisbane and the Australian Open last year, he feels he is in the best shape possible after participating in exhibition matches in New York and Dubai.

"The past month has been quite extraordinary; a kid from Canberra entertaining sold-out crowds at Madison Square Garden and in Dubai – it’s unbelievable," he expressed when asked about his enjoyment of the sport. "Seeing those full crowds makes me think, maybe I did achieve something worthwhile. I take pride in that.

"I've had a unique relationship with this sport over the last few years; every move I make seems to attract attention. I have no hidden agenda—I don’t care about my ranking or the titles I win—I just want to deliver an entertaining performance because, in the end, that’s how I want to be remembered.

"I may be a bit of a chaotic mess, but at my core, I am an entertainer."

AAP