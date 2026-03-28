Nick Evers' Transfer Journey: From UConn to Missouri (2026)

In a move that’s sure to shake up the college football landscape, former UConn quarterback Nick Evers has officially committed to Missouri via the NCAA Transfer Portal, marking yet another significant addition to the Tigers' roster. But here’s where it gets intriguing: Evers, ranked as the No. 116 quarterback in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings, brings a mix of experience and potential that could either elevate Missouri’s offense or spark a heated competition for the starting role. And this is the part most people miss: while Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons is expected to be QB1 next season, Evers’ journey—from Oklahoma to Wisconsin, then UConn, and now Missouri—tells a story of resilience and adaptability that could make him a dark horse in this race.

Evers’ collegiate career has been a rollercoaster. After a brief stint at Oklahoma in 2022, where he made just one appearance without completing a pass, he transferred to Wisconsin, only to see no action. It wasn’t until he landed at UConn in 2024 that he began to showcase his talent. Starting the season as the Huskies’ quarterback, Evers made nine appearances, throwing for 918 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also proved to be a dual-threat, rushing for 245 yards and three scores. Last season, in limited action, he completed 10 of 15 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown—without a single interception. Is this the consistency Missouri needs, or will his past inconsistencies come back to haunt him?

High school standout turned four-star recruit, Evers was once the No. 129 overall player and No. 8 quarterback in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to Rivals Industry Rankings. Now, as the 17th player to commit to Missouri this offseason, he joins a program hungry for a return to dominance. The Tigers, coming off an 8-5 season in 2025, are looking to rebound after two consecutive double-digit win seasons. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz isn’t mincing words: “Nothing good comes easy,” he said after Missouri’s Gator Bowl loss to Virginia. “It will be a fight to the finish… That’s what we’re going to continue to fight to uphold.”

But here’s the controversial question: Can Missouri’s quarterback room handle the pressure of not one, but two transfer QBs with starting experience? Simmons, who began last season as Ole Miss’ starter before an injury sidelined him, is the frontrunner. Yet, Evers’ upside and versatility could challenge that narrative. And let’s not forget Beau Pribula, Missouri’s former starter, who transferred to Virginia earlier this month—leaving the door wide open for a new era under center.

As Missouri fans eagerly await the 2026 season, one thing is clear: the quarterback battle will be fierce. Will Evers rise to the occasion, or will Simmons solidify his spot? Only time will tell. What’s your take? Do you think Evers has what it takes to start, or is Simmons the safer bet? Let us know in the comments below!

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